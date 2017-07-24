Donald Trump’s Horribly Inappropriate Speech to the Boy Scout Jamboree Violated the BSA’s Own Code of Conduct

YouTube

Donald Trump continues to plumb new depths in horrible behavior, with a nasty political speech to the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree. You can watch the whole thing above, but here are some tweets that will let you know what was happening if you can’t stand watching this disgusting person.

Trump tells the Boy Scouts he’s going to kill Obamacare; Boy Scouts respond with chants of “U-S-A! U-S-A!” pic.twitter.com/DQpFXJpGGF — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) July 24, 2017

He now has them booing Obama. Rick Perry and Tom Price laughing behind Trump. — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) July 24, 2017

Trump now has the Boy Scouts booing Hillary Clinton. “She didn’t work hard” in Wisconsin and Michigan. — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) July 24, 2017

HE SAID THIS TO BOY SCOUTS pic.twitter.com/SkiBUC8CRY — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) July 24, 2017

LGF contributor “Wheatdogg” points out that this was an egregious, outrageous violation of the BSA’s own Code of Conduct:

When I was involved as a Scout leader, I had the impression the BSA was apolitical, despite its conservative leanings. The national leadership needs to be read the riot act to allow Trump to politicize a Jamboree. From the BSA Scouters Code of Conduct 5. I will respect and abide by the Rules and Regulations of the Boy Scouts

of America, BSA policies, and BSA-provided training, including but

not limited to, those relating to:

a. Unauthorized fundraising activities

b. Advocacy on social and political issues, including prohibited use of

the BSA uniform and brand

c. Bullying, hazing, harassment, and unlawful discrimination

of any kind (PDF page iv) From the Rules and Regulations: Participation in Public Functions

Scouters must, when practicable, cooperate in

connection with civic or other public gatherings of

a nonpartisan and nonpolitical character in a way

that gives youth members an opportunity to

render service in harmony with their training

instead of merely taking part in parades in their

uniforms. (PDF p. 5) Policy Concerning Political Questions

The Boy Scouts of America must not, through its

governing body or through any of its officers,

chartered councils, Scouters, or members, involve

Scouting in political matters. However, this must

not be interpreted to prevent the teaching of ideals

of patriotism and good citizenship as required to

fulfill the Boy Scouts of America’s purpose. (PDF p. 6) ibid.

If you’re on Twitter, please retweet this to let the BSA know you won’t accept this horrible display.