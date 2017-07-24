Donald Trump’s Horribly Inappropriate Speech to the Boy Scout Jamboree Violated the BSA’s Own Code of Conduct
Donald Trump continues to plumb new depths in horrible behavior, with a nasty political speech to the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree. You can watch the whole thing above, but here are some tweets that will let you know what was happening if you can’t stand watching this disgusting person.
Trump tells the Boy Scouts he’s going to kill Obamacare; Boy Scouts respond with chants of “U-S-A! U-S-A!” pic.twitter.com/DQpFXJpGGF
He now has them booing Obama. Rick Perry and Tom Price laughing behind Trump.
The chyron. The image. pic.twitter.com/HfxUBubVm0
Trump now has the Boy Scouts booing Hillary Clinton. “She didn’t work hard” in Wisconsin and Michigan.
HE SAID THIS TO BOY SCOUTS pic.twitter.com/SkiBUC8CRY
LGF contributor “Wheatdogg” points out that this was an egregious, outrageous violation of the BSA’s own Code of Conduct:
When I was involved as a Scout leader, I had the impression the BSA was apolitical, despite its conservative leanings. The national leadership needs to be read the riot act to allow Trump to politicize a Jamboree.
From the BSA Scouters Code of Conduct
5. I will respect and abide by the Rules and Regulations of the Boy Scouts
of America, BSA policies, and BSA-provided training, including but
not limited to, those relating to:
a. Unauthorized fundraising activities
b. Advocacy on social and political issues, including prohibited use of
the BSA uniform and brand
c. Bullying, hazing, harassment, and unlawful discrimination
of any kind
(PDF page iv)
From the Rules and Regulations:
Participation in Public Functions
Scouters must, when practicable, cooperate in
connection with civic or other public gatherings of
a nonpartisan and nonpolitical character in a way
that gives youth members an opportunity to
render service in harmony with their training
instead of merely taking part in parades in their
uniforms.
(PDF p. 5)
Policy Concerning Political Questions
The Boy Scouts of America must not, through its
governing body or through any of its officers,
chartered councils, Scouters, or members, involve
Scouting in political matters. However, this must
not be interpreted to prevent the teaching of ideals
of patriotism and good citizenship as required to
fulfill the Boy Scouts of America’s purpose.
(PDF p. 6) ibid.
.@boyscouts I’m absolutely appalled by what took place at the BSA jamboree, and I hope you’ll denounce this horribly inappropriate speech.
