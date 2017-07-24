 

Donald Trump’s Horribly Inappropriate Speech to the Boy Scout Jamboree Violated the BSA’s Own Code of Conduct

395
Politics • Views: 16,202
192

YouTube

Donald Trump continues to plumb new depths in horrible behavior, with a nasty political speech to the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree. You can watch the whole thing above, but here are some tweets that will let you know what was happening if you can’t stand watching this disgusting person.

ReplyReply w/ QuoteImage
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ QuoteImage
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ QuoteImage

LGF contributor “Wheatdogg” points out that this was an egregious, outrageous violation of the BSA’s own Code of Conduct:

When I was involved as a Scout leader, I had the impression the BSA was apolitical, despite its conservative leanings. The national leadership needs to be read the riot act to allow Trump to politicize a Jamboree.

From the BSA Scouters Code of Conduct

5. I will respect and abide by the Rules and Regulations of the Boy Scouts
of America, BSA policies, and BSA-provided training, including but
not limited to, those relating to:
a. Unauthorized fundraising activities
b. Advocacy on social and political issues, including prohibited use of
the BSA uniform and brand
c. Bullying, hazing, harassment, and unlawful discrimination
of any kind

(PDF page iv)

From the Rules and Regulations:

Participation in Public Functions
Scouters must, when practicable, cooperate in
connection with civic or other public gatherings of
a nonpartisan and nonpolitical character in a way
that gives youth members an opportunity to
render service in harmony with their training
instead of merely taking part in parades in their
uniforms.

(PDF p. 5)

Policy Concerning Political Questions
The Boy Scouts of America must not, through its
governing body or through any of its officers,
chartered councils, Scouters, or members, involve
Scouting in political matters. However, this must
not be interpreted to prevent the teaching of ideals
of patriotism and good citizenship as required to
fulfill the Boy Scouts of America’s purpose.

(PDF p. 6) ibid.

If you’re on Twitter, please retweet this to let the BSA know you won’t accept this horrible display.

ReplyReply w/ Quote

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Stranger Things Season II Trailer The first trailer for Stranger Things 2 is here. It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the ...
Thanos
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 241 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘Silent Coup’: Limbaugh Says ?!?! In an impassioned commentary, Rush Limbaugh said he believes the Washington establishment - both Democrats and Republicans - are involved in a "silent coup" against President Trump. Silent coup? Wrong and wrong. As silent as Rachael Maddow, Keith Olberman ...
Unshaken Defiance
4 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 581 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Immigration: Focus LocallyIn these days of Trump and the Republicans attacking everything decent about America, it's too easy to focus on the immediate threat. Trump's Muslim band is back, but everyone is paying attention to the Republicans trying to steal our healthcare. ...
jhncsy
5 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 425 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘Submit to Your Husbands’: Women Told to Endure Domestic Violence in the Name of God (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) The culprits were obvious: it was the menopause or the devil. Who else could be blamed, Peter screamed at his wife in nightly tirades, for her alleged insubordination, for her stupidity, her lack of sexual pliability, her refusal to ...
Birth Control Works
6 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 772 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
West Virginia Families, Just Learning About Health-Care Access, Fear It Will Be Taken Away - Rewire In Vienna, West Virginia—just north of Parkersburg, along the Ohio River separating the two states—the only Planned Parenthood health center in the state sits among a scattering of gray and tan buildings beside the main road. A few days ...
Birth Control Works
6 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 795 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Election Commissioner Used Dubious Data to Allege an “Alien Invasion” - Mother Jones Election officials and experts say there’s plenty of reason to doubt those claims.But they could still provide a blueprint for Trump’s commission, which has so far hinted at tighter restrictions on voting in the name of cracking down on ...
Thanos
6 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 751 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Inside the Middle East’s First Rape & Domestic Violence Crisis Program For the last year and a half, there’s been a new sight in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Lodged into stacks of newspapers, stuck to mirrors in restaurant bathrooms, and pinned to grocery store notice boards are small, blue-and-white fliers ...
Birth Control Works
1 week ago
Views: 814 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
First Aid Kit - My Silver LiningFirst Aid Kit perform My Silver Lining at Glastonbury 2017
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 836 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jangada - Claudia Villela Quartet at Kuumbwa Jazz Jangada written by Claudia Villela, performed by the Claudia Villela Quartet at Kuumbwa Jazz, Santa Cruz, CA, April 15, 2013 Claudia Villela - vocals, piano, percussionCelso Alberti - drums/percussionJeff Buenz - guitarsGary Brown - bass videography by John Mountaudio ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 976 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Should NYPD Lawyers Step in to Prosecute? Protestors Say No. NEW YORK (AP) -- Arminta Jeffryes was arrested while protesting police brutality. Then the police department played an unusual role in her court case. A New York Police Department lawyer stepped in to prosecute the jaywalking charge against her, ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 1,110 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs