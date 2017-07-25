 

Another Storm of Rage-Tweets From Our So-Called President, With a Vicious Attack on Jeff Sessions

He’s gearing up to cross the red line and fire Mueller
18
Politics • Views: 384
1

Another day, another demented barrage of rage-tweets from our so-called president; today he returned to his bizarre obsession with Hillary Clinton again, and attacked his own Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, calling him “VERY weak.”

Never mind that Hillary Clinton is not actually accused of any crimes, and never mind that Trump himself stated that he wouldn’t pursue prosecuting Clinton for any of these imaginary crimes. This is all about maintaining his delusional base of supporters at a constant rolling boil of incoherent rage, and invoking Hillary Clinton always works for that purpose.

But his attack on Jeff Sessions is more serious, because it’s a harbinger of things to come — a sign that Trump is beginning to get very serious about trying to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, to shut down the investigation into his dealings with Russia.

Replacing Sessions is viewed by some Trump associates as potentially being part of a strategy to fire special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and end his investigation of whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 election, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

