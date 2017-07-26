 

Trump Bans Transgender People From Military Service to Save Funding for His Imaginary Border Wall

Another step back toward the Dark Ages
Remember when Donald Trump said he was going to be the best friend LGBT people ever had?

He was lying, of course. Early this morning he made a snap decision, while sitting on his gold-plated toilet with his iPhone, to ban transgender people from all military service, and announced it on Twitter.

“MY generals?” I wonder how career military officers feel about Trump deciding he now owns them?

And it gets worse.

And perhaps the most disgusting part of this latest disgusting episode in the ongoing saga of the Trump Horror: he did this to keep a bill alive that would fund his idiotic imaginary border wall.

House Republicans were planning to pass a spending bill stacked with his campaign promises, including money to build his border wall with Mexico.

But an internal House Republican fight over transgender troops was threatening to blow up the bill. And House GOP insiders feared they might not have the votes to pass the legislation because defense hawks wanted a ban on Pentagon-funded sex reassignment operations — something GOP leaders wouldn’t give them.

They turned to Trump, who didn’t hesitate. In the flash of a tweet, he announced that transgender troops would be banned altogether.

Before Trump banned transgender people from serving in military, here’s who praised him as pro-LGBTQ The military spends five times as much on Viagra as it would on transgender troops’ medical care

