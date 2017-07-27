Boy Scouts Chief Offers Weak Non-Apology Apology for Trump’s Vulgar Speech at Jamboree

The Chief Scout Executive of the Boy Scouts of America, Michael Surbaugh, has posted one of those “we apologize if you were offended” non-apology apologies at the Boy Scouts site: From the Chief: Our Perspective on the Presidential Visit - Scouting Wire.

… For our Scouting family at home not able to see these real moments of Scouting, we know the past few days have been overshadowed by the remarks offered by the President of the United States. I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree. That was never our intent. The invitation for the sitting U.S. President to visit the National Jamboree is a long-standing tradition that has been extended to the leader of our nation that has had a Jamboree during his term since 1937. It is in no way an endorsement of any person, party or policies. For years, people have called upon us to take a position on political issues, and we have steadfastly remained non-partisan and refused to comment on political matters. We sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting program.

What’s missing in this statement is any actual renunciation of Trump’s grotesque, vulgar speech.

But of course, anyone who’s seen any speech by this malevolent narcissist was not the least bit surprised that he did this. And that’s why this apology rings very hollow indeed. For all their disavowals and claims that the Scouts are “non-partisan,” they had to know what would happen.

Not to mention the adult Boy Scout leaders who led the cheers and booing for Trump’s enemies, and stood behind him on stage, grinning and laughing at his grotesque, vulgar speech. If the Scout leadership were serious about this “apology,” the adults who enabled this shameful event should be disciplined and possibly removed from their duties.

I doubt that’s going to happen.