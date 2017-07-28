Republicans Bitterly Disappointed as Plot to Deprive Millions of Health Care Fails Bigly
Amazingly, John McCain stepped up and did the right thing tonight. I didn’t think he had it in him, but I’ve never been more happy to be wrong.
Here’s malevolent turtle Mitch McConnell expressing his great disappointment that he wasn’t able to strip millions of people of their health care tonight, and give his wealthy patrons a giant tax break.
And the Orange Oligarch has already tweeted too…
3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017