 

Breaking: Donald Trump Fires Reince Priebus, Kicks Him Off Air Force One

As the amazing clusterfck in the White House continues, today Donald Trump chose to reward Anthony Scaramucci for his bizarre, profanity-filled tirade to reporter Ryan Lizza by firing the Mooch’s enemy, Reince Priebus.

After all that groveling and bowing and scraping, this has to smart. Alas, poor Reince.

Can’t you just smell the sincerity in that last tweet?

UPDATE at 7/28/17 2:18:56 pm by Charles Johnson

Meanwhile, just yesterday…

