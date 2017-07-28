Breaking: Donald Trump Fires Reince Priebus, Kicks Him Off Air Force One

As the amazing clusterfck in the White House continues, today Donald Trump chose to reward Anthony Scaramucci for his bizarre, profanity-filled tirade to reporter Ryan Lizza by firing the Mooch’s enemy, Reince Priebus.

After all that groveling and bowing and scraping, this has to smart. Alas, poor Reince.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Can’t you just smell the sincerity in that last tweet?

Priebus is in this van on tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, as Potus has not yet disembarked. Driver pulled van away as press moved toward it pic.twitter.com/mlrV2s3U8P — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) July 28, 2017

Meanwhile, just yesterday…