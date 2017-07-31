 

Democratic Party to Women: Your Rights Are Less Important Than Winning Elections

Worst Democratic idea of the year
Today the Democratic Party announced a new position that I find absolutely infuriating: no litmus test on abortion.

“There is not a litmus test for Democratic candidates,” said Luján, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman. “As we look at candidates across the country, you need to make sure you have candidates that fit the district, that can win in these districts across America.”

That’s right; in a misguided quest for conservative votes, the party leadership has decided women’s rights are no longer a core issue for Democrats, and they’re going to start giving money to anti-abortion “Democrats.”

Disregarding the human rights of 50% of the party’s membership is a terrible idea, and I predict if they follow through with it they’re going to see it backfire disastrously. If women’s rights aren’t a non-negotiable issue for the Democratic Party, what is?

Democrats’ Waffling on Abortion Rights Isn’t Just Wrong, It’s a Huge Political Mistake - In These Times

