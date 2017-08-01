 

The Bob Cesca Show: Pudgy Pedro’s Clown Noses

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Pudgy Pedro’s Clown Noses: The great Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here today; Trump fires Scaramucci; Washington Post reports Trump dictated Junior’s misleading statement about Russia meeting; John Kelly is the new chief of staff; Trump hasn’t signed the Russia sanctions bill yet; Trump threatens congressional healthcare; The insane Graham Cassidy Bill; War with North Korea; and much more.

