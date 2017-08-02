 

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill, With Statement Lashing Out at Congress and Boasting About His Deal-Making Prowess

Just more unhinged egomania from the Narcissist in Chief
It took him several days, and he barred the press from covering it, but the Trump-thing finally signed the Russia sanctions bill this morning, accompanied by a formal signing statement complaining about the bill’s “unconstitutionality,” and a much less formal press release full of the unhinged attacks, non sequiturs and egomaniacal boasting we’re accustomed to seeing from this pathetic man-baby in the Oval Office.

Clearly he doesn’t like having to do something that’s sure to displease his best buddy in the Kremlin.

The LA Times has both the signing statement and the press release lashing out at Congress here.

Here’s the press release, with the most ridiculous sections marked in bold.

Statement by President Trump on signing the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act:

Today, I signed into law the “Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act,” which enacts new sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia. I favor tough measures to punish and deter bad behavior by the rogue regimes in Tehran and Pyongyang. I also support making clear that America will not tolerate interference in our democratic process, and that we will side with our allies and friends against Russian subversion and destabilization.

That is why, since taking office, I have enacted tough new sanctions on Iran and North Korea, and shored up existing sanctions on Russia.

Since this bill was first introduced, I have expressed my concerns to Congress about the many ways it improperly encroaches on Executive power, disadvantages American companies, and hurts the interests of our European allies.

My Administration has attempted to work with Congress to make this bill better. We have made progress and improved the language to give the Treasury Department greater flexibility in granting routine licenses to American businesses, people, and companies. The improved language also reflects feedback from our European allies – who have been steadfast partners on Russia sanctions – regarding the energy sanctions provided for in the legislation. The new language also ensures our agencies can delay sanctions on the intelligence and defense sectors, because those sanctions could negatively affect American companies and those of our allies.

Still, the bill remains seriously flawed – particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate. Congress could not even negotiate a healthcare bill after seven years of talking. By limiting the Executive’s flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together. The Framers of our Constitution put foreign affairs in the hands of the President. This bill will prove the wisdom of that choice.

Yet despite its problems, I am signing this bill for the sake of national unity. It represents the will of the American people to see Russia take steps to improve relations with the United States. We hope there will be cooperation between our two countries on major global issues so that these sanctions will no longer be necessary.

Further, the bill sends a clear message to Iran and North Korea that the American people will not tolerate their dangerous and destabilizing behavior. America will continue to work closely with our friends and allies to check those countries’ malignant activities.

I built a truly great company worth many billions of dollars. That is a big part of the reason I was elected. As President, I can make far better deals with foreign countries than Congress.

Very striking how conciliatory Trump is toward Russia, while labeling North Korea and Iran “malignant.”

But I think the most darkly amusing part is where he says he signed the bill “for the sake of national unity.” In just six months, Trump has done more damage to national unity than any president in history, sown discord among races and faiths, signed legislation that blatantly violates the Constitution, endorsed police brutality, and even managed to give a speech so horrible that the Boy Scouts had to apologize for it.

“National unity” is a thing of the past under this benighted administration, as is respect for the United States among our foreign allies.

