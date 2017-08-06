 

The Latest Video From One of the Most Unique Bands on the Scene: FORQ, “Fenix”

180
Music • Views: 2,459
3

YouTube

I don’t even know what to call the genre Forq has staked out, but there’s definitely no other band making gloriously off-kilter music like this today.

“Fenix” off of Forq’s 2017 album “Thrēq,” out now on GroundUP Music.

Available now:
Physical: store.groundupmusic.net
Digital: radi.al

Henry Hey - Keyboards
Chris McQueen - Guitars
Michael League - Bass
Jason “JT” Thomas - Drums

Recorded by Nic Hard at the Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, New York.
Mixed by Nic Hard at Atlantic Sound Studio in Brooklyn, New York.
Mastered by Dave McNair at Dave McNair Mastering in Winston Salem, NC

Video directed by Andy LaViolette for Mr. Magic Carpet Ride Productions.
andylaviolette.com
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon “C.F.” Yu, and Yusuke Suzuki.
Forq logo design by Dave Croy
Management and Booking -
USA:
Eric Gerber - Royal Artists Group
Gerber.royalartistgroup@gmail.com

Europe and elsewhere:
Mike Bindraban - mike@goodmusiccompany.com

forqmusic.com
groundupmusic.net

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
‘Inferno’ Video Dust off those far out platforms and enjoy this blast from the past! Get the “Inferno” music video + more bonus features when you bring home "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to Digital Aug 8, Blu-ray Aug 22 ...
Thanos
11 hours, 57 minutes ago
Views: 217 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
White Man Feels 56 Years of Guilt and Apologizes to Black Former Teammate for Racism Imagine opening your mailbox and getting a letter from someone you barely remember from 56 years ago, apologizing for something you’ve had to endure your whole life: racism. Eugene Britton Carter, 72 received a letter from a former high ...
Birth Control Works
12 hours, 22 minutes ago
Views: 329 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Living Disappeared — the California Sunday Magazine Delia counted the days until Stella’s due date. Then she started looking for Martín, too. A neighbor whose own son was missing told her that searching mothers were meeting in the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires. The first ...
Birth Control Works
13 hours, 6 minutes ago
Views: 340 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Randy Newman Weighs in on Putin, Science vs. Religion and More in New ‘Dark Matter’ Album His conclusion about Putin’s public braggadocio: “I think he also wants to be Tom Cruise. He wants to be like a movie star — a superhero, a strongman. “There are videos of him throwing bigger young men around,” Newman ...
Thanos
15 hours, 55 minutes ago
Views: 221 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Environmental Impact of the Data-Center Industry The impact of data centers—really, of computation in general—isn’t something that really galvanizes the public, partly because that impact typically happens at a remove from everyday life. The average amount of power to charge a phone or a laptop ...
Thanos
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 332 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Portugal. the Man - Modern Jesus (Live at KROQ)Live from the HD Radio Sound Space at KROQ WOODSTOCK available now!atlantic.lnk.to Follow Portugal. The ManWebsite: portugaltheman.comFB: facebook.com IG: instagram.comTW: @portugalthemanSC: SoundCloudYT: youtube.comTumblr: portugaltheman.tumblr.com
Thanos
1 day, 14 hours ago
Views: 312 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jose James - to Be With You Live at www.bertallot.co ( Casa Bertallot Radio ShowIscriviti al canale qui: goo.gl Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @bertallotGoogle+ goo.glAscoltaci su: bertallot.com
Thanos
1 day, 14 hours ago
Views: 298 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Mind Over Matter (Reprise) (Official Audio) Young the Giant's official audio stream for 'Mind Over Matter (Reprise)' - available now on Fueled By Ramen. Download & Stream Mirrorball / Mind Over Matter Reprise:lnk.to Connect with Young The Giant: Site: youngthegiant.comFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @youngthegiantYouTube: youtube.com LYRICScoming ...
Thanos
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 312 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Mirrorball (Official Audio)Young the Giant's official audio stream for 'Mirrorball' - available now on Fueled By Ramen. Download & Stream Mirrorball / Mind Over Matter (Reprise):lnk.to Connect with Young The Giant: Site: youngthegiant.comFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @youngthegiantYouTube: youtube.com LYRICScoming soon
Thanos
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 346 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
“18 Hour” No-Knead BreadThis is a combination and simplification of the NYT no-knead bread recipe you can find duplicated everywhere and this Like no knead pizza dough, it's another recipe that’s like 5 minutes hands on. I start it the night before. Ingredients: ...
dangerman
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 328 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs