The Latest Video From One of the Most Unique Bands on the Scene: FORQ, “Fenix”
I don’t even know what to call the genre Forq has staked out, but there’s definitely no other band making gloriously off-kilter music like this today.
“Fenix” off of Forq’s 2017 album “Thrēq,” out now on GroundUP Music.
Available now:
Physical: store.groundupmusic.net
Digital: radi.al
Henry Hey - Keyboards
Chris McQueen - Guitars
Michael League - Bass
Jason “JT” Thomas - Drums
Recorded by Nic Hard at the Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, New York.
Mixed by Nic Hard at Atlantic Sound Studio in Brooklyn, New York.
Mastered by Dave McNair at Dave McNair Mastering in Winston Salem, NC
Video directed by Andy LaViolette for Mr. Magic Carpet Ride Productions.
andylaviolette.com
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon “C.F.” Yu, and Yusuke Suzuki.
Forq logo design by Dave Croy
