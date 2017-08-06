Something New From the Tallest Man on Earth: “In Little Fires”

YouTube

“In Little Fires” is the first episode of a video project I started working on last month. I’ve decided to produce, write, direct, record, shoot and edit a series of videos by myself and release them here as I finish them. Each video features a demo of a new song or a cover that I record live on camera (except when friends join, their parts will likely be overdubbed).

While I love playing shows, and will get back out on the road eventually, I’ve found myself wanting to record what’s right in front of me, but not just through song, and not months or years after the fact. And while making music is endlessly inspiring, so is being quiet enough to stare at the way the light hits the barn.

I want to share the light and the sound, but not without a bit of risk - I’m not used to sharing demos - and not without a bit of uncertainty – I don’t have a plan other than to post a video every other week. Subscribe to my channel to see them as they happen. I hope you enjoy.

-km

Lyrics:

There’s always June

So deep in who I am

Its loveliness to get

A measure where I stand

But now the world is in my knees

Remind me of the place

Remind me where I’ll be

And just lie if it’s too late

We’re from a place

of darker lullabies

Singing of hope

In little fires

Feel it all

In this time to be afraid

But get on by

In little fires

And we never learn

only try to figure out

the whisper in our bones

that’s always been around

And through these days, I know,

I look away and more

So guilty I forget

what I’ve said sorry for

We’re from that place

of darker lullabies

singing of hope

In little fires

Feel it all

in this time to be afraid

but get on by

In little fires

The world is in my face

Remind me who I am

Release me into light

deliver me again

or just right into the arms

forget to rake the leaves

The neighbourhood will moan

or sing me right to sleep