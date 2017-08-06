Something New From the Tallest Man on Earth: “In Little Fires”
“In Little Fires” is the first episode of a video project I started working on last month. I’ve decided to produce, write, direct, record, shoot and edit a series of videos by myself and release them here as I finish them. Each video features a demo of a new song or a cover that I record live on camera (except when friends join, their parts will likely be overdubbed).
While I love playing shows, and will get back out on the road eventually, I’ve found myself wanting to record what’s right in front of me, but not just through song, and not months or years after the fact. And while making music is endlessly inspiring, so is being quiet enough to stare at the way the light hits the barn.
I want to share the light and the sound, but not without a bit of risk - I’m not used to sharing demos - and not without a bit of uncertainty – I don’t have a plan other than to post a video every other week. Subscribe to my channel to see them as they happen. I hope you enjoy.
-km
instagram.com
facebook.com
twitter.com
thetallestmanonearth.com
Lyrics:
There’s always June
So deep in who I am
Its loveliness to get
A measure where I stand
But now the world is in my knees
Remind me of the place
Remind me where I’ll be
And just lie if it’s too late
We’re from a place
of darker lullabies
Singing of hope
In little fires
Feel it all
In this time to be afraid
But get on by
In little fires
And we never learn
only try to figure out
the whisper in our bones
that’s always been around
And through these days, I know,
I look away and more
So guilty I forget
what I’ve said sorry for
We’re from that place
of darker lullabies
singing of hope
In little fires
Feel it all
in this time to be afraid
but get on by
In little fires
The world is in my face
Remind me who I am
Release me into light
deliver me again
or just right into the arms
forget to rake the leaves
The neighbourhood will moan
or sing me right to sleep