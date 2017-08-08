 

Breaking: Trump Issues Unhinged Threat to N. Korea: “Fire and Fury Like the World Has Never Seen”

320
Politics • Views: 3,525
3

Our so-called president is raving like a madman while on vacation at his New Jersey golf resort, responding to the news that North Korea may have missile-ready nuclear weapons with a truly unhinged threat.

His hard core right wing fans will love this, of course.

ReplyReply w/ QuoteImage

Transcript:

North Korea best not make and more threats to the United States. They will be met with the fire and the fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with the fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before. Thank you.

The “thank you” is a nice touch after that crazy rant, don’t you think?

UPDATE at 8/8/17 1:30:57 pm by Charles Johnson

Video shows that Trump was in a very defensive posture when he made this statement, sitting with his arms crossed:

ReplyReply w/ QuoteRetweetVideo

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Supreme Court Decision of Historical Import #2Looks like we had some rather positive feedback on our first attempt at this, and since I had some time, I figured I'd get this week's edition out now. This week's case is Griswold v. Connecticut, the decision which effectively ...
KGxvi
1 hour ago
Views: 108 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The 13th Anniversary of the Kinzie Street Bridge Incident in Chicago Yes. What can we do, I mean mom and dad are visiting and where can we go and what can we do? Chicago pizza....Uh...The Loop....uh...drive along Lake Shore Drive? Get lost and wind up in Indiana? Boom. Architectural boat ...
nines09
2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Views: 173 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A New Way to Reproduce - MIT Technology Review Let’s call him B.D., because that’s what his wife does on her infertility blog, Shooting Blanks. Several years ago, the 36-year-old learned he was azoospermatic. It means his body makes no sperm at all. During a recent phone interview, ...
Birth Control Works
9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Views: 231 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Medical Marijuana and Gun Laws Collide - 2016 If you have a medical marijuana card, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says that you can't buy a gun. The court ruled 3-0 on Wednesday that a ban preventing medical marijuana card holders from purchasing firearms is ...
Birth Control Works
19 hours, 58 minutes ago
Views: 281 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Federal Judge Bars Enforcement of Illinois Abortion Notification Law ROCKFORD, Ill. — A federal judge has ruled an Illinois law requiring hospital and medical clinic professionals to tell pregnant women about all their available options, including abortion, can’t be enforced. The Chicago Tribune reports U.S. District Court Judge ...
Birth Control Works
20 hours ago
Views: 236 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The 19th Century Moral Panic Over Paper Technology. Then came the early 19th century, which saw enormous changes in the manufacture of paper and improvements on the printing press. These changes both contributed to and resulted from major societal changes, such as the worldwide growth increase in ...
Birth Control Works
20 hours, 10 minutes ago
Views: 264 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘Inferno’ Video Dust off those far out platforms and enjoy this blast from the past! Get the “Inferno” music video + more bonus features when you bring home "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to Digital Aug 8, Blu-ray Aug 22 ...
Thanos
2 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 348 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
White Man Feels 56 Years of Guilt and Apologizes to Black Former Teammate for Racism Imagine opening your mailbox and getting a letter from someone you barely remember from 56 years ago, apologizing for something you’ve had to endure your whole life: racism. Eugene Britton Carter, 72 received a letter from a former high ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 495 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Living Disappeared — the California Sunday Magazine Delia counted the days until Stella’s due date. Then she started looking for Martín, too. A neighbor whose own son was missing told her that searching mothers were meeting in the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires. The first ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 493 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Randy Newman Weighs in on Putin, Science vs. Religion and More in New ‘Dark Matter’ Album His conclusion about Putin’s public braggadocio: “I think he also wants to be Tom Cruise. He wants to be like a movie star — a superhero, a strongman. “There are videos of him throwing bigger young men around,” Newman ...
Thanos
2 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 332 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs