Breaking: Trump Issues Unhinged Threat to N. Korea: “Fire and Fury Like the World Has Never Seen”

Our so-called president is raving like a madman while on vacation at his New Jersey golf resort, responding to the news that North Korea may have missile-ready nuclear weapons with a truly unhinged threat.

His hard core right wing fans will love this, of course.

Transcript:

North Korea best not make and more threats to the United States. They will be met with the fire and the fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with the fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before. Thank you.

The “thank you” is a nice touch after that crazy rant, don’t you think?

Video shows that Trump was in a very defensive posture when he made this statement, sitting with his arms crossed: