The Bob Cesca Show: Republican Ham Sandwich
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Republican Ham Sandwich: Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment is here; Trump threatens ‘fire’ and ‘fury’ against North Korea; Talking to Trump supporters; Eric Bolling suspended for dick pics; Trump and the GOP are lying about the economy; Disastrous poll numbers for Biff; Hannity suing Obama officials based on Chuck Johnson lies; Brian Williams and normalizing Trump; and much more.