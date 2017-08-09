 

Trump Makes Fools of His Spokespeople Again, Makes Explicit Nuclear Threat

Doubles down on nuclear threats on Twitter
271
Politics • Views: 4,391
2

According to the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker, White House officials were brushing off the “fire and fury” threat Donald Trump made yesterday, saying it had nothing to do with nuclear escalation.

ReplyReply w/ Quote

And then this morning, as he’s done many times before, Trump fired up his iPhone, logged on to Twitter, and made fools of his spokespeople by doubling down on his threat and making it perfectly clear he was talking about a nuclear attack.

ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote

Apart from the unhinged bellicose threat, these two tweets are just packed with lies and distortions; it’s actually kind of impressive how many falsehoods he managed to fit in just two tweets.

First, his order to “modernize” the nuclear arsenal was not his first executive order by a long shot. There were many before it, and in fact it wasn’t an executive order — it was a presidential memo.

Second, this effort to review and modernize the arsenal was actually begun under President Obama, so once again Trump is trying to take credit for something he isn’t responsible for.

Third, there has been no modernization or renovation yet. This effort hasn’t progressed past the review stage. So when Trump says “it is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before,” it’s… yes… an outright lie. Nothing has changed in the US nuclear arsenal, and it will be years before any renovation takes place.

Nations that are not friendly to the United States are watching this moron flailing around, making threats and lying. What do you think the effect of that is going to be?

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
A US Back Road Is Route to Hope in Canada for Many Migrants Where the pavement stops, they pick up small children and lead older ones wearing Mickey Mouse backpacks around a "road closed" sign, threading bushes, crossing a ditch, and filing past another sign in French and English that says "No ...
Thanos
15 hours, 59 minutes ago
Views: 205 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A New Way to Reproduce - MIT Technology Review Let’s call him B.D., because that’s what his wife does on her infertility blog, Shooting Blanks. Several years ago, the 36-year-old learned he was azoospermatic. It means his body makes no sperm at all. During a recent phone interview, ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 435 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The 19th Century Moral Panic Over Paper Technology. Then came the early 19th century, which saw enormous changes in the manufacture of paper and improvements on the printing press. These changes both contributed to and resulted from major societal changes, such as the worldwide growth increase in ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 23 hours ago
Views: 468 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘Inferno’ Video Dust off those far out platforms and enjoy this blast from the past! Get the “Inferno” music video + more bonus features when you bring home "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to Digital Aug 8, Blu-ray Aug 22 ...
Thanos
3 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 498 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
White Man Feels 56 Years of Guilt and Apologizes to Black Former Teammate for Racism Imagine opening your mailbox and getting a letter from someone you barely remember from 56 years ago, apologizing for something you’ve had to endure your whole life: racism. Eugene Britton Carter, 72 received a letter from a former high ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 654 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Living Disappeared — the California Sunday Magazine Delia counted the days until Stella’s due date. Then she started looking for Martín, too. A neighbor whose own son was missing told her that searching mothers were meeting in the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires. The first ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 653 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Randy Newman Weighs in on Putin, Science vs. Religion and More in New ‘Dark Matter’ Album His conclusion about Putin’s public braggadocio: “I think he also wants to be Tom Cruise. He wants to be like a movie star — a superhero, a strongman. “There are videos of him throwing bigger young men around,” Newman ...
Thanos
3 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 483 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Environmental Impact of the Data-Center Industry The impact of data centers—really, of computation in general—isn’t something that really galvanizes the public, partly because that impact typically happens at a remove from everyday life. The average amount of power to charge a phone or a laptop ...
Thanos
4 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 674 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Portugal. the Man - Modern Jesus (Live at KROQ)Live from the HD Radio Sound Space at KROQ WOODSTOCK available now!atlantic.lnk.to Follow Portugal. The ManWebsite: portugaltheman.comFB: facebook.com IG: instagram.comTW: @portugalthemanSC: SoundCloudYT: youtube.comTumblr: portugaltheman.tumblr.com
Thanos
4 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 713 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jose James - to Be With You Live at www.bertallot.co ( Casa Bertallot Radio ShowIscriviti al canale qui: goo.gl Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @bertallotGoogle+ goo.glAscoltaci su: bertallot.com
Thanos
4 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 498 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs