Trump Triples Down: Maybe ‘Fire and Fury’ Comment ‘Wasn’t Tough Enough’

The Trump-thing is following his usual pattern of behavior; when people call him out for saying something gross, offensive or reckless, he doubles down and says something even worse: Trump: Maybe ‘fire and fury’ comment ‘wasn’t tough enough’.

Bridgewater, New Jersey (CNN)President Donald Trump reiterated his bellicose warning to North Korea from earlier in the week, telling reporters at his golf club in New Jersey on Thursday that his threat to bring “fire and fury” if North Korea continued to threaten the United States may not have gone far enough.

“Maybe it wasn’t tough enough,” Trump said during a lengthy exchange with reporters.Trump said that past administrations had not done enough to take on North Korea and that it is time a President “stuck up for the country.”