The Bob Cesca Show: Fire Fire Fire
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Fire Fire Fire: Kimberley A. Johnson, author of Peyton’s Choice, joins us today; Half of Republicans are okay with postponing the 2020 election; Creepy Stephen Miller continues to crush on Trump; North Korea calls Trump’s bluff; The Cuban Missile Crisis Test; Pastor Jeffress says the Bible permits nuclear attacks; Missing the ocean and hitting Guam; Paul Manafort hit with a predawn raid at his home; The next predawn raid; Mitch McConnell is Trump’s Frenemy of the Week; and much more.