And Now, Donald Trump Is Threatening Military Action Against Venezuela

President Trump just said he wouldn’t rule out a “military option” in Venezuela. “A military..option is certainly something we could pursue” pic.twitter.com/bdfDg5oPZs — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 11, 2017

Well, folks, as a finale to one of the craziest weeks yet for the Trump Horror, today he actually threatened to use military force in … Venezuela.

Man, did we ever dodge a bullet by not electing that war-monger Hillary Clinton.

And here’s a probable reason why Trump is suddenly so belligerent toward Venezuela: