And Now, Donald Trump Is Threatening Military Action Against Venezuela
President Trump just said he wouldn’t rule out a “military option” in Venezuela. “A military..option is certainly something we could pursue” pic.twitter.com/bdfDg5oPZs
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 11, 2017
Well, folks, as a finale to one of the craziest weeks yet for the Trump Horror, today he actually threatened to use military force in … Venezuela.
Man, did we ever dodge a bullet by not electing that war-monger Hillary Clinton.
And here’s a probable reason why Trump is suddenly so belligerent toward Venezuela:
Putin has over $4 Billion in loans to Venezuela. Trump intervenes to protect Putin’s collateral? https://t.co/irkPBko1xs
— Trial Lawyer Richard (@TrialLawyerRich) August 11, 2017