 

An Image of Those Most Offended by “Deplorable” Shows Their True Colors

The haters are coming. Armed, trained, sometimes drunk and always angry.
56
Culture
5

What a sad place we have come to thanks to revanchists, race haters and Donald Trump.

H/t Jaunte

And those that had to flee the violence.

Rev. Traci Blackmon — AMJoy screenshot

