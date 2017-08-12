An Image of Those Most Offended by “Deplorable” Shows Their True Colors
The haters are coming. Armed, trained, sometimes drunk and always angry.
What a sad place we have come to thanks to revanchists, race haters and Donald Trump.
And those that had to flee the violence.
Clashes have started. Keep in mind, the rally doesn’t start officially until noon. #charlottesville #rally pic.twitter.com/DswIVyE6RB
— Craig Stanley (@_CraigStanley) August 12, 2017
Here’s the truth… pic.twitter.com/HZcTPM5MS0
— Dr. Bill (@_Doctor_Bill_) August 12, 2017