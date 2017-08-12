Some Much-Needed Cuteness: Aimee Mann, “Goose Snow Cone”

YouTube

Here’s a break from the horrific news out of Virginia, and Donald Trump’s equally horrific refusal to condemn the neo-Nazis responsible — a cute and touching video for a great song from Aimee Mann’s latest album.

From Aimee’s Facebook page regarding the video: “I wrote “Goose Snow Cone” when I was on tour in Ireland, on a cold and snowy day. I was feeling very homesick when I saw a picture on Instagram of a cat I know named Goose. Her fluffy white face was looking up at the camera in a very plaintive way, like a little snowball, and I started singing a little song about her that turned into a song about loneliness. I intended to change the lyrics but could never find a phrase to replace the one I started with. When it came time to make a video, I knew the original Goose had to be in it. Her owners are my friends Rob and Puloma who coincidentally produce and direct videos. One of my cats had recently gone through a long illness and I was thinking about that when I came up with the idea for the video, and I knew Puloma had to star in it, as she has a very lovely and expressive face. The vet in the video is my actual vet and he’s a great guy. It was not easy wrangling Goose but the magic of editing makes it all work!”﻿