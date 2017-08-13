 

James Fields Charged With Murder in #Charlottesville Terrorism; Right Wing Bloggers Identified Wrong Person

Right wing terrorism and lies
Images found on James Fields' Facebook page before it was deleted

In Charlottesville, Virginia, James Alex Fields, Jr. has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly driving at full speed into a crowd of counter-protesters at yesterday’s neo-Nazi rally.

Earlier in the day, Fields was photographed numerous times with the Nazi crowd, holding one of their absurd shields emblazoned with fascist symbols. His Facebook page (now removed) shows that he was infatuated with Nazism — and with Donald Trump.

Clearly and simply, this was a deliberate terrorist attack, injuring many and claiming the life of 32-year old Heather Heyer.

But as we’ve observed many, many times before, right wing bloggers immediately began pushing out invented stories that the perpetrator was actually a leftist.

For example, the Stupidest Man on the Internet, Jim Hoft, who immediately seized on a random tweet and named someone who had nothing to do with the attack:

White supremacist Rage Furby Chuck C. Johnson also immediately jumped out there and smeared the same unrelated person:

Needless to say, this has now become gospel truth among large segments of the right, and you can easily find them repeating it endlessly on Twitter and Facebook — even though Hoft and Johnson have both deleted their libelous false posts by now.

And this is why these dishonest bloggers do it: because they know their lies will instantly spread throughout the right wing echo chamber and become alternative facts, impervious to rebuttal.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s favorite conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, is already screaming that the “riots” in Charlottesville were “staged” in order to “bring in martial law” and ban “conservative gatherings.”

It’s very revealing that Jones considers an outright neo-Nazi rally to be a “conservative gathering.”

What We Know About James Alex Fields, Driver Charged in Charlottesville Killing

