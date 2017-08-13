 

Attorney for Man Falsely Identified as #Charlottesville Attacker Says He’ll Go After Right Wing Websites

Jim Hoft and Chuck C. Johnson in the crosshairs
64
Law • Views: 3,948
0

Earlier today we published an article on the right wing bloggers (Jim Hoft and Chuck C. Johnson, who is NOT ME) who recklessly and dishonestly named the wrong person as the suspect in the Charlottesville car attack on anti-Nazi protesters. Tonight we can report that the man they framed has legal counsel — and his lawyer is planning to go after these website owners with “the full power of the law.”

Andrew Sommerman, a Dallas, Texas based attorney representing the man and his family, said in an interview Sunday night that they believe the Michigan man was targeted because his father owned the Dodge Challenger years ago before legally selling the vehicle. The son drove the father’s car before the sale, according to Sommerman.

Alternative conservative online commentators appeared to single the Michigan man out because of the perception he may have had something in common with the anti-racism protesters injured on Saturday. The man’s lawyer said he’s still investigating.

“There was a clear misidentification,” Sommerman said. “The motivation behind it, I don’t quite understand yet.”

The attorney who specializes in defamation cases said he planned to use the full power of the law against those who falsely claimed that his clients had anything to do with the fatal crash.

“I don’t think it’s careless,” he said. “I think it was their intent to try to muddle” the truth of what happened in Charlottesville.

Mr. Sommerman is quite correct; this was a very deliberate tactic often used by these bloggers. They rush to blame “leftists” whenever an attack like this takes place, knowing that their cooked up false stories will immediately spread through social media and poison the well of public discourse. Both Jim Hoft and Chuck C. Johnson are notorious for this.

And Hoft and Johnson are named specifically in this article at the Detroit Free Press:

The website GotNews​.com posted a story that “using internet sleuthing,” it reposted “evidence” about the Michigan man. But later, the site updated the post to say that “GotNews has retracted the article. GotNews regrets the error and apologizes” to the man and his family.

Another site, the Gateway Pundit, reprinted a tweet that named the Michigan man as the suspected driver. “This is just a report….. But look at the tweet below,” Gateway’s Jim Hoft wrote at 4:21 p.m. Saturday, naming the Michigan man in the headline.

But now that post has been removed from the Gateway website. The Free Press found a cached version of the posting online.

Related
James Fields Charged With Murder in #Charlottesville Terrorism; Right Wing Bloggers Identified Wrong Person

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Remo Anzovino & Roy Paci - I’m Not Leaving Live@Casa BertallotIscriviti al canale qui: goo.gl Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @bertallotGoogle+ goo.glAscoltaci su: bertallot.com
Thanos
21 hours, 7 minutes ago
Views: 177 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Queens of the Stone Age - the Evil Has Landed (Audio) Villains coming 8.25.17 - smarturl.itTour Dates & Tickets: smarturl.it Matador smarturl.it Apple Music - smarturl.itAmazon - smarturl.itGoogle Play - smarturl.it Official Store - store.qotsa.com qotsa.comfacebook.com@qotsainstagram.com On Tour Now: SEP 6 - PORT CHESTER, NY - CAPITOL THEATRE - SOLD OUTSEP 7 ...
Thanos
21 hours, 18 minutes ago
Views: 200 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Foster the People - Doing It for the Money Foster The People's new album 'Sacred Hearts Club' featuring "Doing It for The Money" and "Sit Next To Me" is available now: smarturl.it Director/Editor: Daniel Henry Producer: Molly Ortiz NY Producers: Evan Brown & Kimmy d'Ancona Production Company: dreambearDirector ...
Thanos
21 hours, 26 minutes ago
Views: 179 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Story of Keith Haring’s Courageous Berlin Wall Mural (Which Is Now Lost to History) In the mid-1980s, the director of the Checkpoint Charlie Museum, a man named Rainer Hildebrandt, extended an invitation to Keith Haring to come to Berlin and use the Wall for his canvas. When Haring received word of the invitation, ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 304 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lianne La Havas - Tokyo (Official Video) Directed + Shot /// Ravi DharEditor /// Robert Deichmann + Ravi DharColorist /// J.L. @ AutonomousProjection VFX /// Mike DillingerDIT /// Gianennio SalucciProduction Assistant /// Mio SekiguchiShot in Tokyo, Japan 'Blood' is Out Now. Download from iTunes here: po.st ...
Thanos
3 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 430 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A US Back Road Is Route to Hope in Canada for Many Migrants Where the pavement stops, they pick up small children and lead older ones wearing Mickey Mouse backpacks around a "road closed" sign, threading bushes, crossing a ditch, and filing past another sign in French and English that says "No ...
Thanos
4 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 438 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A New Way to Reproduce - MIT Technology Review Let’s call him B.D., because that’s what his wife does on her infertility blog, Shooting Blanks. Several years ago, the 36-year-old learned he was azoospermatic. It means his body makes no sperm at all. During a recent phone interview, ...
Birth Control Works
5 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 783 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The 19th Century Moral Panic Over Paper Technology. Then came the early 19th century, which saw enormous changes in the manufacture of paper and improvements on the printing press. These changes both contributed to and resulted from major societal changes, such as the worldwide growth increase in ...
Birth Control Works
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 876 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘Inferno’ Video Dust off those far out platforms and enjoy this blast from the past! Get the “Inferno” music video + more bonus features when you bring home "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to Digital Aug 8, Blu-ray Aug 22 ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 878 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
White Man Feels 56 Years of Guilt and Apologizes to Black Former Teammate for Racism Imagine opening your mailbox and getting a letter from someone you barely remember from 56 years ago, apologizing for something you’ve had to endure your whole life: racism. Eugene Britton Carter, 72 received a letter from a former high ...
Birth Control Works
1 week ago
Views: 1,074 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs