Trump Grudgingly Condemns Neo-Nazi Violence in #Charlottesville, Then Attacks Merck CEO for Criticizing Him

Our disgusting narcissist in chief

After three days of equivocating, wishy-washy statements about the white supremacist terror attack in Charlottesville, the Trump-thing’s advisers finally pushed him into a statement condemning neo-Nazis and white supremacists, obviously written by someone else.

If I sound unimpressed, well… do you blame me? Donald Trump waited long enough for the neo-Nazi crowd that helped elect him to feel he still supported them, and they’ll now see this statement as what it was — a late, pro forma expression of “condemnation” he doesn’t truly feel, grudgingly given under protest.

The damage is already done, and this doesn’t fix it.

Meanwhile, Trump showed his true nature once again when the black CEO of Merck resigned from Trump’s manufacturing council with a strong statement denouncing our so-called president’s ugly response to the Charlottesville attack.

Minutes later, Trump viciously attacked Kenneth Frazier by name on Twitter; demonstrating how sincere Trump’s statement really was.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

