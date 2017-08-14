On the Same Day, Trump “Disavows” White Supremacists, Then Retweets a White Supremacist
Meanwhile, Trump is retweeting a gross racist comment by the “Pizzagate” guy. JFC. pic.twitter.com/zApobnJJuQ
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 15, 2017
Here’s the guy Trump just retweeted, posing with Nazi Richard Spencer during the RNC. pic.twitter.com/fxVjLFdOvc
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 15, 2017
Posobiec was also heavily involved with organizing the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville last weekend.
Here’s Jack Posobiec with the Unite The Right featured @BakedAlaska and Irma from @Scavino45 controlled #LatinosWithTrump. pic.twitter.com/1IYlcmuzV4
— PragmaticProgressive (@pragmaticleft) August 15, 2017
He defn works with the organizers of Unite the Right, and is helping them fundraise. pic.twitter.com/M4OOIgaKlW
— Ol’ Otis (@RenegadeSci) August 15, 2017