Video: Trump’s Absolutely Horrific Press Conference on #Charlottesville

I’m at a loss for words to describe the awfulness of this press conference today by Donald Trump. He is literally defending the neo-Nazis who marched and rioted in Charlottesville. Watch for yourself if you can stand it.

Even journalists who usually try to remain detached and impartial on Twitter are reacting with horror to this one.

A defiant President Trump laid some of the blame for the violence in Charlottesville with alt-left groups along with white nationalist groups as he defended the statements he made in the wake of the violence.

“What I just saw gave me the wrong kind of chills. Honestly I’m a bit shaken by what I just heard, & I suspect it’s not just me” —@ChuckTodd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 15, 2017

Trump’s statements didn’t horrify everyone, though.

President Trump: “George Washington was a slave owner… Are we gonna take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson?” pic.twitter.com/bUJnbaniwL — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 15, 2017