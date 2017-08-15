New Podcast: In Which Bob Cesca and I Share Moments of Extreme Horror at Trump’s Unhinged Press Conference
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Trumpy Bear: Charles Johnson from Little Green Footballs joins us today; Our coverage of the events in Charlottesville and Donald Trump’s completely botched response; Trump’s absolutely insane Tuesday press conference as it happens; Trump posts horrible meme on Twitter; Trump Bear; Jesse Watters catches his own racism; Trump praises his economic achievements during solemn remarks; Fox News reporter downplays Nazi terrorist; and much more.