Video: Stephen Colbert on Trump’s Disgusting Pro-Nazi Press Conference
Humor • Views: 4,835
I thought Donald Trump couldn’t shock me any more, but that press conference yesterday was a real jaw-dropper. Folks, we have a president who openly supports and makes excuses for neo-Nazis. It’s been obvious for a long time, of course, but yesterday he dropped the mask and made it undeniable.
Stephen digs into President Trump’s off-script/off-the-rocker press conference in which he contradicted statements given on Monday condemning hate groups.