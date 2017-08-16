 

Video: Stephen Colbert on Trump’s Disgusting Pro-Nazi Press Conference

348
Humor • Views: 4,835
2

YouTube

I thought Donald Trump couldn’t shock me any more, but that press conference yesterday was a real jaw-dropper. Folks, we have a president who openly supports and makes excuses for neo-Nazis. It’s been obvious for a long time, of course, but yesterday he dropped the mask and made it undeniable.

Stephen digs into President Trump’s off-script/off-the-rocker press conference in which he contradicted statements given on Monday condemning hate groups.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
M83 - Do It, Try It (David Wilson Video) M83 - Do It, Try It video by David Wilson. Following the video's premiere at Sundance Next Fest it is now available to watch online. The track is taken from M83's seventh studio album Junk, available to buy & ...
Thanos
1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Views: 131 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marvel’s the Defenders It’s all coming together. Learn about The Defenders from the stars themselves: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones. Marvel’s The Defenders premieres globally August 18, 2017, only on Netflix. Watch The Defenders on Netflix: netflix.com SUBSCRIBE: ...
Thanos
1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Views: 129 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
AG Madigan Issues Guidelines for Responding to Sexual Assault Crimes “We took a comprehensive look at why sexual assault survivors rarely report their crimes to law enforcement, and it was clear that our criminal justice system can and must respond, investigate and better support survivors,” Illinois Attorney General Lisa ...
Birth Control Works
7 hours, 15 minutes ago
Views: 181 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
This 91-Year-Old Woman Just Earned Her Bachelor’s Degree After 10 Years of Studying The back-to-school commercials have started airing. The summer reading lists are coming due. It’s almost that time of year. And if students aren’t quite looking forward to getting back into their classrooms this month for another school year, the ...
Birth Control Works
7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Views: 155 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Give the Gift of LifeCJ was a good kid, he was a gentle soul. I could see a little of his mother and father in him. I didn't know we were alike in one way, that we were both addicts, until he was brain ...
Shropshire Slasher
9 hours, 22 minutes ago
Views: 132 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
15 Product Trademarks That Have Become Victims of Genericization - Consumerist Sometimes, we hurt the ones we love. Which is why even if we didn’t mean to be so harsh, many products we use every day have become the victims of trademark genericization, meaning they’ve morphed from a single product ...
Birth Control Works
10 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 183 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Maggie Rogers - ‘Alaska’ (Electric Lady Sessions)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Maggie Roers performs "Alaska" live at Electric Lady Studios. Recorded 5.9.17. Host: Carmel HoltAudio: Phil JolyCameras: Mary Munshower, Sabrina Sitton, Kristen Riffert and Joanna LaPorteEditor: Mary Munshower
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 249 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Beth Ditto - We Could Run (Official Video)'We Could Run' from Beth Ditto's new solo album Fake Sugar is available everywhere now!bethditto.lnk.to Video directed by Mark Staubach and produced by Daniel Livschutz Connect with Beth: bethditto.cominstagram.comfacebook.comtwitter.com
Thanos
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 268 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A New Type of Library in a Once-Abandoned Colorado Ranch Along the banks of the South Platte River in Colorado, against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, an idea is beginning to take shape. It’s a live-in library, a place where books and nature and history come together, and ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 363 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Remo Anzovino & Roy Paci - I’m Not Leaving Live@Casa BertallotIscriviti al canale qui: goo.gl Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @bertallotGoogle+ goo.glAscoltaci su: bertallot.com
Thanos
3 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 313 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs