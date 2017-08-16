GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Collaborates With Holocaust-Denying White Supremacist to Meet With Julian Assange
The Daily Caller reports today that Rage Furby Chuck C. Johnson set up a meeting between Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher and Julian Assange.
Republican California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Wednesday at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, The Daily Caller has learned.
Charles Johnson, a conservative journalist, told TheDC that he arranged the meeting for Assange because the WikiLeaks chief wants to strike a deal with the U.S. so he can stop living in asylum.
Rohrabacher’s spokesman Ken Grubbs told TheDC, “I can confirm that the meeting happened” and said that Johnson was in the meeting.
Chuck C. Johnson is a notorious white supremacist who recently came out as a Holocaust denier in an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, in a far right racist group that has now been deleted. But we saved Chuck’s comment:
justacolyte:
what are your thoughts on the Holocaust, WW2, and the JQ in general?
ChuckCJohnson:
I do not and never have believed the six million figure. I think the Red Cross numbers of 250,000 dead in the camps from typhus are more realistic. I think the Allied bombing of Germany was a ware crime. I agree with David Cole about Auschwitz and the gas chambers not being real. I read the German War (highly recommend), Bloodlands, Mein Kampf, and all of David Irving. I’m more or less of the view that the war was an outgrowth of the efforts of communism to spread itself throughout the world. I also believe that the fears of German extermination were not misplaced, especially in light of the Ukrainian famine. But I support Israel as a Jewish state and Zionism as a concept. I’m pro-ethno state, generally. I understand why and how Hitler rose to power but think too much of our focus on World War II is spent trying to understand Hitler and not enough is spent trying to understand Weimar. Mecius Moldbug, aka Curtis Yarvin, is right. America is a communist country.