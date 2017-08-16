GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Collaborates With Holocaust-Denying White Supremacist to Meet With Julian Assange

Republican politicians who work with Holocaust deniers

The Daily Caller reports today that Rage Furby Chuck C. Johnson set up a meeting between Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher and Julian Assange.

Republican California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Wednesday at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, The Daily Caller has learned. Charles Johnson, a conservative journalist, told TheDC that he arranged the meeting for Assange because the WikiLeaks chief wants to strike a deal with the U.S. so he can stop living in asylum. Rohrabacher’s spokesman Ken Grubbs told TheDC, “I can confirm that the meeting happened” and said that Johnson was in the meeting.

Chuck C. Johnson is a notorious white supremacist who recently came out as a Holocaust denier in an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, in a far right racist group that has now been deleted. But we saved Chuck’s comment: