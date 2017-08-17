The Bob Cesca Show: Nazi Tears
Humor • Views: 2,146
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Nazi Tears: Jacki Schechner from InvestigateRussia.org is here; The latest on Trump’s reaction to Charlottesville; The Lost Cause and Confederate Monuments; Terror attack in Barcelona; The latest polls; Crying Nazis want your sympathy; Trump defends statues via Twitter; Trump attacks Lindsey Graham; Flake Jeff Flake; Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle destroy a Trump surrogate; and much more.