 

The Tallest Man on Earth: The Light in Demos, Ep. 2: “Same Ghost”

479
Music • Views: 4,283
2

YouTube

“Same Ghost” is the second episode of The Light in Demos, a video project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.

instagram.com
facebook.com
twitter.com
thetallestmanonearth.com

Lyrics:

On certain nights
the ringing in my ears
louder than the rustle of leaves

along the path
but who am I to scare
and who are you to follow out here?

deep in the mile I will walk for you
deep in the lines of our summer
I see the clouds and they seem so young
what wicked mind did set their trails
were they the ones that got away?

the longest train
that I ever saw
but what is in a ticket to move?

could beauty lie
in my place of fear
run and the horizon will too

deep in the mile I will walk for you
deep in the lines of our summer
I see the clouds and they seem so young
what wicked mind did set their trail
were they the ones that got away?

you might as well be on my shoulders, I suppose
I can pretend I do not see you, and so it goes
we can talk about just where the clouds are from

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Why You Can’t Take a Flag to a National Cemetery Why You Can't Take a Flag to Arlington (or other national veteran cemeteries) Stars and Stripes, reprinting with permission an article from the Washington Post, explains why you cannot take a flag to Arlington National Cemetery (or any other ...
Anymouse 🌹
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 290 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Another Democrat Starting Trump Impeachment Process Come on guys, get behind the bill. All of us. we should get behind this bill as it emerges as fast as we attacked the BCA. Following Donald Trump’s equivocating of white supremacists and those who oppose them in ...
Unshaken Defiance
3 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 503 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
How Militias Became the Private Police for White Supremacists Magazine Guns to a protest? Clubs? We can not tolerate anti American militias. The bloody weekend in Charlottesville that began with several hundred chanting white supremacists on a torch-lit march will long be remembered for the searing image of a ...
Unshaken Defiance
3 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 498 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Starting in 2018, Police Dogs Injured in the Line of Duty Can Be Transported by EMS to Veterinary Clinics ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – Ambulances are for people. It’s always been the law of the land. In Illinois, it'll soon be "almost always". Illinois Governor, Bruce Rauner, signed House Bill 2661, Tuesday. It will allow police dogs to ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 484 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The New War on Birth Control - Pacific Standard Although it wasn't clear at the time, the attack on Phillips marked the beginning of a new anti-contraception movement—conceived in the U.S., but unfolding in Africa, where women's frustrations with the dearth of safe, effective family planning options are ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 553 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
M83 - Do It, Try It (David Wilson Video) M83 - Do It, Try It video by David Wilson. Following the video's premiere at Sundance Next Fest it is now available to watch online. The track is taken from M83's seventh studio album Junk, available to buy & ...
Thanos
4 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 428 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marvel’s the Defenders It’s all coming together. Learn about The Defenders from the stars themselves: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones. Marvel’s The Defenders premieres globally August 18, 2017, only on Netflix. Watch The Defenders on Netflix: netflix.com SUBSCRIBE: ...
Thanos
4 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 459 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
AG Madigan Issues Guidelines for Responding to Sexual Assault Crimes “We took a comprehensive look at why sexual assault survivors rarely report their crimes to law enforcement, and it was clear that our criminal justice system can and must respond, investigate and better support survivors,” Illinois Attorney General Lisa ...
Birth Control Works
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 440 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
This 91-Year-Old Woman Just Earned Her Bachelor’s Degree After 10 Years of Studying The back-to-school commercials have started airing. The summer reading lists are coming due. It’s almost that time of year. And if students aren’t quite looking forward to getting back into their classrooms this month for another school year, the ...
Birth Control Works
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 336 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Give the Gift of LifeCJ was a good kid, he was a gentle soul. I could see a little of his mother and father in him. I didn't know we were alike in one way, that we were both addicts, until he was brain ...
Shropshire Slasher
4 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 270 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs