The Tallest Man on Earth: The Light in Demos, Ep. 2: “Same Ghost”

YouTube

“Same Ghost” is the second episode of The Light in Demos, a video project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.

instagram.com

facebook.com

twitter.com

thetallestmanonearth.com

Lyrics:

On certain nights

the ringing in my ears

louder than the rustle of leaves

along the path

but who am I to scare

and who are you to follow out here?

deep in the mile I will walk for you

deep in the lines of our summer

I see the clouds and they seem so young

what wicked mind did set their trails

were they the ones that got away?

the longest train

that I ever saw

but what is in a ticket to move?

could beauty lie

in my place of fear

run and the horizon will too

deep in the mile I will walk for you

deep in the lines of our summer

I see the clouds and they seem so young

what wicked mind did set their trail

were they the ones that got away?

you might as well be on my shoulders, I suppose

I can pretend I do not see you, and so it goes

we can talk about just where the clouds are from