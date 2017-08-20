The Tallest Man on Earth: The Light in Demos, Ep. 2: “Same Ghost”
“Same Ghost” is the second episode of The Light in Demos, a video project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.
instagram.com
facebook.com
twitter.com
thetallestmanonearth.com
Lyrics:
On certain nights
the ringing in my ears
louder than the rustle of leaves
along the path
but who am I to scare
and who are you to follow out here?
deep in the mile I will walk for you
deep in the lines of our summer
I see the clouds and they seem so young
what wicked mind did set their trails
were they the ones that got away?
the longest train
that I ever saw
but what is in a ticket to move?
could beauty lie
in my place of fear
run and the horizon will too
deep in the mile I will walk for you
deep in the lines of our summer
I see the clouds and they seem so young
what wicked mind did set their trail
were they the ones that got away?
you might as well be on my shoulders, I suppose
I can pretend I do not see you, and so it goes
we can talk about just where the clouds are from