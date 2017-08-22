Video: Trump Has Made More Than 1,000 False or Misleading Statements Since Taking Office
The dishonesty is off the scale
Politics • Views: 3,522
This Washington Post video is absolutely horrifying; it’s a truism that all politicians lie, but the malevolent toad squatting in the White House is a pathological narcissistic liar on a scale we’ve never seen before.
In early August, the president crossed a new benchmark — over 1,000 false or misleading claims. According to The Fact Checker’s calculation, he now averages 4.9 claims per day.