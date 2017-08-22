Breitbart Denies Being “Alt-Right,” Then Runs Article Defending White Supremacist Group VDARE

The far right propagandists at Breitbart “News” denied a few days ago that they’re an “alt-right” (read: white supremacist) publication, despite their dear leader Stephen Bannon’s explicit statement that Breitbart is “the platform for the alt-right.”

This is something these people always do; they’ll tell you exactly what they are and what they intend, then in the next breath deny it and play dumb. It’s part of their twisted strategy to keep their enemies off-guard — and I’m pretty sure they get a sick thrill out of the game.

And just to reinforce this point, yesterday they published an article by xenophobic far right ex-Congressman Tom Tancredo blasting the Republican Party and the media for not sticking up for the Colorado conference planned by VDARE — an openly white supremacist organization with one of the web’s ugliest long-running racist hate sites.

But remember, they’re not racists or white supremacists at Breitbart “News.” They’re just number one with racists and white supremacists.