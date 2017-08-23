The Bob Cesca Show: The Most Powerful Eyes
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Most Powerful Eyes: Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump stared into the Sun yesterday; Trump’s idiotic Afghanistan troop surge; Mystery war; Trump pledges to make Afghanistan pay for the war; Laura Ingraham and Breitbart aren’t happy; ‘We will fight to win’; Philip Rucker suckered by the alleged pivot; Trump and George W Bush; Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan embarrassed by Trump; Tina Fey and liberal infighting; and much more.