 

The Bob Cesca Show: The Most Powerful Eyes

200
Humor • Views: 1,833
2

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Most Powerful Eyes: Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump stared into the Sun yesterday; Trump’s idiotic Afghanistan troop surge; Mystery war; Trump pledges to make Afghanistan pay for the war; Laura Ingraham and Breitbart aren’t happy; ‘We will fight to win’; Philip Rucker suckered by the alleged pivot; Trump and George W Bush; Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan embarrassed by Trump; Tina Fey and liberal infighting; and much more.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Bomb-Sniffing Dogs Killed in Kuwait? Eastern Securities confirmed that 24 dogs had been killed but denied they were responsible fpr the canine deaths. In an e-mailed statement, the company claimed that the dogs had been killed by a rival company in an act of ...
Birth Control Works
3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Views: 158 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Catholic Church Reportedly Dumped Predatory Priests in Montana Reservations HAYS – For decades, even lifetimes, the Catholic Church refused to turn in priests with known pasts of sexually abusing children, women and men. The story is known in as many corners of the world as the Catholic Church ...
Birth Control Works
4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Views: 315 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 27 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Trump Administration Reverses Bottled Water Ban in National Parks The nonprofit group Corporate Accountability International weighed in, too. "The [bottled-water] industry has lobbied Congress to block this policy for years," says Jesse Bragg, spokesperson for Corporate Accountability International, in a statement. The group points out that the bottled ...
Birth Control Works
5 hours ago
Views: 367 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 13 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 4
Comments: 1: 4
Heavy Metal Singer Stops Concert to Defend Woman From Sexual Assault Women shouldn’t have to worry about choosing between enjoying music at concerts and protecting their bodies from assault — but at a concert Friday night in the Netherlands, the band playing on stage realized that’s exactly what was happening. ...
Birth Control Works
6 hours, 27 minutes ago
Views: 200 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How Sigmund Freud Tried to Break and Remake His Fiancée The area in which Martha most urgently needed reeducation, Freud believed, was that of excessive regard for her own family. He had coveted its name before their engagement, but now the very illustriousness of Martha’s connections prompted a worry ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 392 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ten Sailors Missing After U.S. Warship, Tanker Collide Near Singapore SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Ten sailors are missing after a U.S. warship collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore before dawn on Monday, tearing a hole beneath the waterline and flooding compartments that include a crew sleeping area, the ...
Thanos
2 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 296 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Why You Can’t Take a Flag to a National Cemetery Why You Can't Take a Flag to Arlington (or other national veteran cemeteries) Stars and Stripes, reprinting with permission an article from the Washington Post, explains why you cannot take a flag to Arlington National Cemetery (or any other ...
Anymouse 🌹
4 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 483 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Another Democrat Starting Trump Impeachment Process Come on guys, get behind the bill. All of us. we should get behind this bill as it emerges as fast as we attacked the BCA. Following Donald Trump’s equivocating of white supremacists and those who oppose them in ...
Unshaken Defiance
6 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 690 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
How Militias Became the Private Police for White Supremacists Magazine Guns to a protest? Clubs? We can not tolerate anti American militias. The bloody weekend in Charlottesville that began with several hundred chanting white supremacists on a torch-lit march will long be remembered for the searing image of a ...
Unshaken Defiance
6 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 717 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Starting in 2018, Police Dogs Injured in the Line of Duty Can Be Transported by EMS to Veterinary Clinics ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – Ambulances are for people. It’s always been the law of the land. In Illinois, it'll soon be "almost always". Illinois Governor, Bruce Rauner, signed House Bill 2661, Tuesday. It will allow police dogs to ...
Birth Control Works
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 737 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs