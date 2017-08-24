In Which Ann Coulter Retweets a Straight Up White Supremacist Into Donald Trump’s Timeline

Lost Cause of the Day: Kelly’s trying to wall off Trump from bad info

Today a bunch of stories appeared in several media outlets asserting that Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, is setting up a new system to attempt to prevent our conspiracy-minded president from seeing any reports from sources like Alex Jones or Chuck C. Johnson. Politico said: Kelly moves to control the information Trump sees.

Politico’s editor in chief tweeted, “Kelly is building a Maginot Line to wall off Trump from bad information.”

And that metaphor is quite apt; the Maginot Line was an extravagant and expensive series of fortifications built by France in the 1930s, intended to prevent Germany from invading. But the German army bypassed the Line by invading through the Netherlands and Belgium, and all that expense and effort by the French essentially came to nothing.

This effort to wall off Trump is doomed to a similar failure for many reasons, chief among them that Trump himself will refuse to be controlled like this. He’ll just go around the wall, like the Germans did. Not to mention that his own family members, Melania and Donald Jr. in particular, are also steeped in the right wing conspiracy culture. And of course, there’s no way Kelly can prevent Trump from absorbing all the hideous right wing craziness the internet has to offer.

Case in point: recently the Washington Post launched an interesting Twitter bot called @Trumps_Feed, that shows you what Trump sees when he’s logged in to Twitter. The bot checks whom Trump is following, and retweets any tweets from his followers on a regular basis, giving you a pretty good indication of what he’s seeing on his Twitter home page. Last time I looked, he was only following 45 people.

And today he saw one of the people he follows, Ann Coulter, retweet a straight up white supremacist — a knuckle-dragger who goes by the name “Hunter Wallace” (which may or may not be his real name; I don’t really care to find out) and runs a vile racist hate site called “Occidental Dissent,” to which I will not link.

I happened to see this tweet go by in my own timeline, and commented:

Somebody Donald Trump is following just retweeted an outright white supremacist dirtbag. This feed is composed of the people Trump follows. pic.twitter.com/engxf29KVt — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 24, 2017

Yes, the president of the United States is following someone on Twitter who echoes and amplifies the words of overt white supremacists. Is Ann Coulter herself a white supremacist? That’s an open question, but if she isn’t, why is she helping them spread their twisted propaganda?

So good luck, John Kelly. You’re gonna need it.