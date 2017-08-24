The Bob Cesca Show: Return of the Pee Pee Tape
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Return of the Pee Pee Tape: TV’s Kimberley Johnson is here; Decision Desk’s Forecast for 2018; Good news and bad news; Don’t Get Happy; Bernie supporters who voted for Trump; Jill Stein’s supporters love Confederates and Putin; Trump’s transgender ban continues; Trump’s war against McConnell and the GOP; More obstruction of justice; Trump only makes bad decisions; Impeachment and Primary Challengers; The Pee Pee Tape Dossier is back; Newt Gingrich is an idiot; and much more.