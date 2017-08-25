 

Beautiful New Music From Banda Magda: “Muchacha (Ojos De Papel)”

After another hellish week of Trump Horror, I don’t know about you but I’m thoroughly ready for this exquisite new song and video by one of my favorite groups, Banda Magda. Can’t wait for the album to come out!

Banda Magda - Muchacha (Ojos de Papel)
From Banda Magda’s upcoming album “Tigre”, to be released September 2017 on Verve Label Group/GroundUP Music.

***Please set to HD (or at least 480p).

Pre-order for “Tigre” is available now:

Physical: store.groundupmusic.net
Digital: smarturl.it

Music and Lyrics by Luis Alberto Spinetta

Lyric Sheets, English Translations and Leadsheets of TIGRE are available at: bandamagda.com

FILM CREW
Andy LaViolette: Cinematography
Magda Giannikou: Producer / Director / Artistic Decorator / Set Designer
Megan McDermott: 1st AC / Scenic Artist / Grip
Jon Schlowsky: Best Boy / Scenic Artist
Mika Mitamura: Make-up / Hair Styling
Amanda Tuiran: Scenic Artist / Production Assistant
Ana Tuiran: Prop Master / Scenic Artist / Playback Engineer
Declan Saint-Onge: Production Still / Photographer
Gabrielle Vigueira: Scenic Artist / Production Assistant
Ed Viguiera: Production Assistant
Juni DiStasio: Set Designer Assistant
Maria Zaharenia: Research and Style Guide Director
Ira Senak: Grip / Playback Engineer / Production Assistant
Tom Beuchel: Production Assistant
John Muller: : Production Assistant
Film Edited by Magda Giannikou and Megan McDermott (Darondo Productions)
Coloring by Megan McDermott (Darondo Productions)

Filmed at Flux Studios NYC and the GroundUP Music Offices.

MUSIC CREW

Magda Giannikou: voice
Ignacio Hernandez: guitar
Marcelo Woloski: percussion & vocals
James Shipp: percussion
Keita Ogawa: percussion & vocals
Andres Rotmistrovsky: electric bass & vocals
Justin Stanton: rhodes
Chris Bullock: flute, alto flute
Mika Mimura: vibraphone
Juan Andres Ospina: vocals

Featuring the Banda Magda String Orchestra
primi: Maria Im & Curtis Stewart
secondi: Brooke Quiggins Saulnier & Sami Merdinian
viole: Lev Ljova Zhurbin & Irena Momchilova
celli: Maria Jeffers, Sam Quiggins & Colin Stokes

Music Produced by Magda Giannikou & Fab Dupont
Arrangements by Magda Giannikou
Recorded by Fab Dupont, Ira Senak, Tom Beuchel, Josh Welshman, Mike La Tona & John Muller at Flux Studios NYC
MIxed by Fab Dupont at Flux Studios NYC
Mastered by Diego Calviño at 3:3:2 Studio

Little Green Footballs