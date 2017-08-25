And Now, Some Awesome Finger-Picking Skill From Danny Trent: “Capone”

YouTube

A tune dedicated to Capone, a big mastiff who recently passed away. He was a force of nature. The song is featured on Danny’s album, which will be released soon.

Danny uses:

Maton guitars: maton.com.au

AER amps: aer-amps.com

Sontronics microphones: sontronics.com