Arizona Republic Publishes Scathing Editorial on Trump Arpaio Pardon: “A Sign of Pure Contempt for Every American”

Arizona’s largest newspaper, The Arizona Republic, is mincing no words in today’s editorial about Donald Trump’s appalling pardon of convicted criminal and inveterate racist Sheriff Joe Arpaio, writing: “Institutional racism is clearly Trump’s goal.”

Donald Trump’s pardon elevates Arpaio once again to the pantheon of those who see institutional racism as something that made America great.

Many will characterize it as a slap to the Latino community – and it is.

The vast majority of Latinos in Arizona are not undocumented, yet they all fell under heightened scrutiny as Arpaio honed his image.

The pardon was a slap to those who worked through the judicial system to make Arpaio accountable, too. It robbed the people hurt by his policies of justice – even before a judge could mete out a sentence.

The pardon was a sign of pure contempt for every American who believes in justice, human dignity and the rule of law.