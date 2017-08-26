A Haunting Short Film: “Another Hundred Days” (Of the Trump Horror)
Scenes from a post-election NYC summer — starting with 45 returning for the first time since taking office and ending with his first trip back to Trump Tower.
Canon 5DIII ML RAW
Mix of 24p HD 14-bit, 60p HD 12-bit, 3x3 binning , and 24fps 2.8K 14-bit Crop Mode
Mostly Canon 24-105mm f4 IS L w/ a few shots on Canon 200mm f2.8L
Also used Blackmagic Cinema Camera w/ BMPCC Speedbooster and Canon 200mm f2.8L for a few tripod shots on the beach.
Graded in Davinci Resolve using FilmConvert KD5207 + Gorilla Grain, touched up in FCPX using Color Final Pro.
