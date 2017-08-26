 

A Haunting Short Film: “Another Hundred Days” (Of the Trump Horror)

Scenes from a post-election NYC summer — starting with 45 returning for the first time since taking office and ending with his first trip back to Trump Tower.

Canon 5DIII ML RAW
Mix of 24p HD 14-bit, 60p HD 12-bit, 3x3 binning , and 24fps 2.8K 14-bit Crop Mode
Mostly Canon 24-105mm f4 IS L w/ a few shots on Canon 200mm f2.8L

Also used Blackmagic Cinema Camera w/ BMPCC Speedbooster and Canon 200mm f2.8L for a few tripod shots on the beach.

Graded in Davinci Resolve using FilmConvert KD5207 + Gorilla Grain, touched up in FCPX using Color Final Pro.

Music:
Requiem in D minor, K. 626 - III. Sequence - Lacrymosa by Papalin
From: musopen.org
License: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
creativecommons.org

Other Sound FX from freesound.org

pigeon wings.aif
freesound.org
Attribution Noncommercial License

Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, A.wav
freesound.org
Attribution License

MTA Subway Announcement
freesound.org
Attribution License

flag_flap_2.wav
freesound.org
Creative Commons 0 License

05981 rollercoaster riding - looping-.wav
freesound.org
Attribution Noncommercial License

NYC Subway
freesound.org
Creative Commons 0 License

Bird flying away.wav
freesound.org
Creative Commons 0 License

wave3.wav
freesound.org
Attribution License

Melaque8-trimmed.wav
freesound.org
Attribution Noncommercial License

Fountain.wav
freesound.org
Attribution License

Bike bell
freesound.org
Attribution License

Water Splash.wav
freesound.org
Attribution License

Little Green Footballs