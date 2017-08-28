 

Another Russian Shoe Drops: Trump Business Associate Claimed Moscow Deal Would “Get Donald Elected”

And this associate is a mobbed up career criminal
30
Politics • Views: 996
4
Donald J. Trump with Felix H. Sater, right, and Tevfik Arif at the official unveiling of Trump SoHo in September 2007. (Credit: Mark Von Holden/WireImage)

The New York Times now has copies of the rumored emails between Donald Trump and career criminal business associate Felix Sater, in which Sater boasted he would put together a Russian real estate deal that would help Trump win the presidency — with help from Vladimir Putin.

WASHINGTON — A business associate of President Trump promised in 2015 to engineer a real estate deal with the aid of the president of Russia, Vladimir V. Putin, that he said would help Mr. Trump win the presidency.

Trump’s lawyers are denying anything came of this, of course. It would be easy to prove if they’d only release Trump’s financial records. Which they won’t do.

A Bloomberg article from June 2017 has more on the, uh, interesting career of Felix Sater.

Bayrock partnered with the future president and his two eldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, on a series of real-estate deals between 2002 and about 2011, the most prominent being the troubled Trump Soho hotel and condominium in Manhattan.

During the years that Bayrock and Trump did deals together, the company was also a bridge between murky European funding and a number of projects in the U.S. to which the president once lent his name in exchange for handsome fees. Icelandic banks that dealt with Bayrock, for example, were easy marks for money launderers and foreign influence, according to interviews with government investigators, legislators, and others in Reykjavik, Brussels, Paris and London. Trump testified under oath in a 2007 deposition that Bayrock brought Russian investors to his Trump Tower office to discuss deals in Moscow, and said he was pondering investing there.

“It’s ridiculous that I wouldn’t be investing in Russia,” Trump said in that deposition. “Russia is one of the hottest places in the world for investment.”

One of Bayrock’s principals was a career criminal named Felix Sater who had ties to Russian and American organized crime groups. Before linking up with the company and with Trump, he had worked as a mob informant for the U.S. government, fled to Moscow to avoid criminal charges while boasting of his KGB and Kremlin contacts there, and had gone to prison for slashing apart another man’s face with a broken cocktail glass.

In a series of interviews and a lawsuit, a former Bayrock insider, Jody Kriss, claims that he eventually departed from the firm because he became convinced that Bayrock was actually a front for money laundering.

Nice friends our so-called president has.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
California Passed a Law Boosting Police Transparency on Cellphone Surveillance. Here’s Why It’s Not Working Leave it to LAPD to break the law whist ostensibly enforcing it. FYI- There are ways to detect Stingray on your phone. Imperfect protection but perhaps better than none. Law enforcement tech becomes whoever wants it technology all too ...
Unshaken Defiance
5 hours, 47 minutes ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
MARCUS MILLER ‘TRIBUTE to GEORGE DUKE’
Thanos
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 273 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Joe ArpaioThe yam thinks Hurricane Harvey will help cover this up. Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio on Friday, sparing the controversial Arizona sheriff a jail sentence after he was convicted of criminal contempt related to his hard-line tactics going ...
Bubblehead II
2 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 346 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Documenting the Disappearance of America’s Most Toxic Ghost Town Picher is often cited as the most toxic town in the United States. Yet every year, its identity as a town is eroding. A May 10, 2008 EF4 tornado wrecked more than 100 homes and killed six in its ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 482 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A Death Penalty First for Florida: Executing a White Man for Killing a Black Man Since Florida reinstated the death penalty in 1976, at least 20 black men have been executed for killing white victims, according to data from the Death Penalty Information Center. But never in Florida has a white man been executed ...
Thanos
4 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 573 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 27 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Jake Cinninger From Umphrey’s McGee Shows Off His Finger Picking SkillsJake takes the nylon strings for a ride while relaxing atop Lake Michigan. Recorded August 26th, 2011 via Kevin Browning's Flip video camera (remember those?)
teleskiguy
4 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 451 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 2: 2
Bomb-Sniffing Dogs Killed in Kuwait? Eastern Securities confirmed that 24 dogs had been killed but denied they were responsible fpr the canine deaths. In an e-mailed statement, the company claimed that the dogs had been killed by a rival company in an act of ...
Birth Control Works
5 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 556 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Heavy Metal Singer Stops Concert to Defend Woman From Sexual Assault Women shouldn’t have to worry about choosing between enjoying music at concerts and protecting their bodies from assault — but at a concert Friday night in the Netherlands, the band playing on stage realized that’s exactly what was happening. ...
Birth Control Works
5 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 694 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
How Sigmund Freud Tried to Break and Remake His Fiancée The area in which Martha most urgently needed reeducation, Freud believed, was that of excessive regard for her own family. He had coveted its name before their engagement, but now the very illustriousness of Martha’s connections prompted a worry ...
Birth Control Works
6 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 777 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ten Sailors Missing After U.S. Warship, Tanker Collide Near Singapore SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Ten sailors are missing after a U.S. warship collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore before dawn on Monday, tearing a hole beneath the waterline and flooding compartments that include a crew sleeping area, the ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 619 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs