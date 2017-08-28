And Another Bombshell Drops: Top Trump Organization Executive Asked Putin Aide for Help During Campaign

More lies exposed

Donald Trump and many of his campaign aides have claimed over and over that they had absolutely no dealings with any Russian officials during the 2016 election campaign.

We now know these were all egregious outright lies. And here’s the latest report from the Washington Post about yet another high level contact between the Trump gang and Russian officials: Top Trump Organization executive asked Putin aide for help on business deal.

A top executive from Donald Trump’s real estate company emailed Vladi­mir Putin’s personal spokesman during the U.S. presidential campaign last year to ask for help advancing a stalled Trump Tower development project in Moscow, according to documents submitted to Congress Monday. Michael Cohen, a Trump attorney and executive vice president for the Trump Organization, sent the email in January 2016 to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s top press aide. “Over the past few months I have been working with a company based in Russia regarding the development of a Trump Tower - Moscow project in Moscow City,” Cohen wrote Peskov, according to a person familiar with the email. “Without getting into lengthy specifics. the communication between our two sides has stalled.” “As this project is too important, I am hereby requesting your assistance. I respectfully request someone, preferably you, contact me so that I might discuss the specifics as well as arranging meetings with the appropriate individuals. I thank you in advance for your assistance and look forward to hearing from you soon,” Cohen wrote.

According to Cohen, this was nothing more than a business deal that didn’t work out. Whether that’s true or not, this shows once again a pattern of blatant dishonesty about the Trump gang’s contacts with Russia — a pattern that just keeps getting more incriminating.