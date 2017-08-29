Photos of the Day: Donald and Melania, Dressed for a Hurricane

JUST IN: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart for Texas pic.twitter.com/2EPAtfe4PY — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 29, 2017

Here we see our so-called president, with wife Melania appropriately dressed to visit a disaster area in bomber jacket and Manolo stiletto heels.

And here we see the dynamic duo arriving in Texas, with Melania sans bomber jacket but sporting her brand new FLOTUS cap.

Good grief.