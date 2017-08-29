The Bob Cesca Show: Putin’s Chair
Humor • Views: 1,559
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Putin’s Chair: TV’s Buzz Burbank is here; Melania’s Shoes; Holding Trump accountable; Hurricane Harvey; Joe Arpaio pardoned; Gorka fired; Trump flacks for Russia again; Trump’s lawyer tried to contact Putin’s spokesman about Trump Tower Moscow project during election; Trump’s Russian Bank Links; Republicans trying to de-fund the special counsel; Infowars crowd pissed about militarization of the police; Trump’s press conference with Finnish president; and much more.