This take was recorded live in some guys house in LA july 2017. Searing hot. Louis Cole - Drums, Genevieve Artadi - singing

with…

Rai Thistlethwayte - keyboard, Sam Wilkes - bass, Sam Gendel - saxophone

Thank you also Daniel Sunshine and Andrea Silva