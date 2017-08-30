 

And Now, Weezer With “Mexican Fender,” Starring Gilli the Seagull

“Mexican Fender” off the new album ‘Pacific Daydream’ out October 27th. Download/stream the song fanlink.to Pre-order the album fanlink.to (cd/limited vinyl bundles in our webstore)

Watch the official video for “Feels Like Summer” - YouTube

Upcoming tour dates - weezer.com

LYRICS

Met her at guitar shop on Santa Monica and 7th Street
The salesman tried to get my attention to sell me a Mexican Fender
She came to get her 10,000 steps and hang out with her boyfriend
But I was only trying to get to know her so I took her out to the ocean
It was hot, hot, 100 degrees 
But she only went in up to her knees
She didn’t want to take off her jeans ‘cause that would be insane

My summer love, oo-we-oo
My summer love, oo-we-oo
Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not
Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

She got a bachelor’s degree in physics and a job in computer programming
That’s pretty cool for a singer in a band so I knew we would end up jamming
Later that night we went to her gig and she asked for some advice
“What do you do with your hands when you’re singing, do you just hold onto the mic?”
It was hot, hot, 100 degrees 
And the trash overflowed out on the street
The heartbreak DJ stepped to me but I just couldn’t get enough 

Of my summer love, oo-we-oo
My summer love, oo-we-oo
Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not
Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

Gonna fly so high
To a place that we have never seen
Ever since you came ‘round
In a greasy tee and faded jeans, woah
I got a cozy pad around the corner
Slide a little closer

My summer love, oo-we-oo
My summer love, oo-we-oo
Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not
Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not
Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not
Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

CREDITS

Written & Directed By Lior Molcho
Starring
Chloe Mae
Gilli The Seagull
Puppeteer - Toby Bryan
Cinematographer - Misa Garcia
1st AC - Emily Clark
Produced by Chen Biton & Lior Molcho
A Neon Cat Production
neoncat.tv

Little Green Footballs