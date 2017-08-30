And Now, Weezer With “Mexican Fender,” Starring Gilli the Seagull

YouTube

“Mexican Fender” off the new album ‘Pacific Daydream’ out October 27th. Download/stream the song fanlink.to Pre-order the album fanlink.to (cd/limited vinyl bundles in our webstore)

Watch the official video for “Feels Like Summer” - YouTube

Upcoming tour dates - weezer.com

LYRICS

Met her at guitar shop on Santa Monica and 7th Street

The salesman tried to get my attention to sell me a Mexican Fender

She came to get her 10,000 steps and hang out with her boyfriend

But I was only trying to get to know her so I took her out to the ocean

It was hot, hot, 100 degrees

But she only went in up to her knees

She didn’t want to take off her jeans ‘cause that would be insane

My summer love, oo-we-oo

My summer love, oo-we-oo

Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

She got a bachelor’s degree in physics and a job in computer programming

That’s pretty cool for a singer in a band so I knew we would end up jamming

Later that night we went to her gig and she asked for some advice

“What do you do with your hands when you’re singing, do you just hold onto the mic?”

It was hot, hot, 100 degrees

And the trash overflowed out on the street

The heartbreak DJ stepped to me but I just couldn’t get enough

Of my summer love, oo-we-oo

My summer love, oo-we-oo

Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

Gonna fly so high

To a place that we have never seen

Ever since you came ‘round

In a greasy tee and faded jeans, woah

I got a cozy pad around the corner

Slide a little closer

My summer love, oo-we-oo

My summer love, oo-we-oo

Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

Oh she loves me, she loves me, she loves me not

CREDITS

Written & Directed By Lior Molcho

Starring

Chloe Mae

Gilli The Seagull

Puppeteer - Toby Bryan

Cinematographer - Misa Garcia

1st AC - Emily Clark

Produced by Chen Biton & Lior Molcho

A Neon Cat Production

neoncat.tv