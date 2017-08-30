House GOP Wants to Cut $1B From Disaster Funds to Finance Trump’s Imaginary Border Wall

How can you even start talking about how utterly despicable and morally bankrupt this one is? House GOP eyeing $1B disaster funds cut to finance wall.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising billions to help Texas rebuild from Harvey-caused epic flooding, but his Republican allies in the House are looking at cutting almost $1 billion from disaster accounts to help finance the president’s border wall.

The pending reduction to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief account is part of a massive spending bill that the House is scheduled to consider next week when lawmakers return from their August recess. The $876 million cut, which is included in the 1,305-page measure’s homeland security section, pays for roughly half the cost of Trump’s down payment on the U.S.-Mexico border wall that the president repeatedly promised Mexico would finance.