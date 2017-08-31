 

Trump Says He Witnessed “Horror and Devastation” First Hand. He Lied Again.

More lies from the Narcissist in Chief
110
Politics • Views: 1,832
8

This may not be the worst lie ever told by our so-called president, but it demonstrates once again his sociopathic propensity for grandiose boasting and exploitation of every situation for his own ego.

Yesterday morning, the Trump-thing emitted yet another Twitter blurt:

ReplyReply w/ Quote

Almost immediately, reporters who were on the scene with Trump in Texas responded, to point out that in fact, Trump was nowhere near the actual “horror and devastation,” and couldn’t have witnessed it “first hand” at all.

ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote

The Washington Post reports that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sprang to the Trump-thing’s defense and backed up his lie. Because of course she did.

A reporter asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about this later Wednesday, and her answer was … something:

He met with a number of state and local officials who are eating, sleeping, breathing the Harvey disaster. He talked extensively with the governor, who certainly is right in the midst of every bit of this, as well as the mayors from several of the local towns that were hit hardest. And detailed briefing information throughout the day yesterday talking to a lot of the people on the ground. That certainly is a firsthand account.

No, it’s not. That’s a *second*hand account — the very definition of one, in fact.

Then, to further reinforce the absurdity and egregiousness of Trump’s lie, he (or someone on his staff) posted a photo to Instagram with the same “first hand” quote — showing Trump sitting in a room with Texas Gov. Abbott, looking at a radar map.

Instagram

After witnessing first hand the horror & devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Kc Trails Killing Suspect: ‘Kill All White People’ The 22-year-old man suspected of shooting five middle-aged white men since last year — including four on south Kansas City walking trails — threatened in 2014 to shoot up a school and “kill all white people,” according to court ...
Thanos
20 hours, 59 minutes ago
Views: 239 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
I Will NOT Give to the Red CrossHere everyone says give to the Red Cross or some UNITED NATIONS organization. Who sends the most help to those in need?
Mr. Daley
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 285 • Comments: 4 • Rating: -4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Stormfront Has Been Kicked Offline. One of the most prominent white supremacist and Nazi destinations online, stormfront.org, went dark Friday, likely at the behest of its domain host, Network Solutions. This is just the latest in a wave of online hate-group account deletions and ...
Thanos
2 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 381 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
MARCUS MILLER ‘TRIBUTE to GEORGE DUKE’
Thanos
5 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 435 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Joe ArpaioThe yam thinks Hurricane Harvey will help cover this up. Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio on Friday, sparing the controversial Arizona sheriff a jail sentence after he was convicted of criminal contempt related to his hard-line tactics going ...
Bubblehead II
5 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 431 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Documenting the Disappearance of America’s Most Toxic Ghost Town Picher is often cited as the most toxic town in the United States. Yet every year, its identity as a town is eroding. A May 10, 2008 EF4 tornado wrecked more than 100 homes and killed six in its ...
Birth Control Works
6 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 753 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A Death Penalty First for Florida: Executing a White Man for Killing a Black Man Since Florida reinstated the death penalty in 1976, at least 20 black men have been executed for killing white victims, according to data from the Death Penalty Information Center. But never in Florida has a white man been executed ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 790 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 27 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Jake Cinninger From Umphrey’s McGee Shows Off His Finger Picking SkillsJake takes the nylon strings for a ride while relaxing atop Lake Michigan. Recorded August 26th, 2011 via Kevin Browning's Flip video camera (remember those?)
teleskiguy
1 week ago
Views: 726 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 2: 2
Bomb-Sniffing Dogs Killed in Kuwait? Eastern Securities confirmed that 24 dogs had been killed but denied they were responsible fpr the canine deaths. In an e-mailed statement, the company claimed that the dogs had been killed by a rival company in an act of ...
Birth Control Works
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 862 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Heavy Metal Singer Stops Concert to Defend Woman From Sexual Assault Women shouldn’t have to worry about choosing between enjoying music at concerts and protecting their bodies from assault — but at a concert Friday night in the Netherlands, the band playing on stage realized that’s exactly what was happening. ...
Birth Control Works
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 922 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Little Green Footballs