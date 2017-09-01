As Reports Emerge That Trump Is Hating Life Under Kelly, He Tweets Praise for Kelly

The Trump-thing’s dreaded kiss of death

The monster in the White House emitted yet another Twitter blurt this morning, professing his complete confidence in chief of staff John Kelly:

General John Kelly is doing a great job as Chief of Staff. I could not be happier or more impressed - and this Administration continues to.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

…get things done at a record clip. Many big decisions to be made over the coming days and weeks. AMERICA FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

Of course, we all know he’s not getting things done “at a record clip” or any other clip, but the important thing to note is that when Trump praises a member of his staff it’s basically the Kiss of Death.

And this random-seeming tweet was almost certainly reacting to a Washington Post article reporting that Trump is seriously chafing under Kelly’s management.

Who could have seen this coming, besides everybody?

Behind the scenes during a summer of crisis, however, Trump appears to pine for the days when the Oval Office was a bustling hub of visitors and gossip, over which he presided as impresario. He fumes that he does not get the credit he thinks he deserves from the media or the allegiance from fellow Republican leaders he says he is owed. He boasts about his presidency in superlatives, but confidants privately fret about his suddenly dark moods. And some of Trump’s friends fear that the short-tempered president is on an inevitable collision course with White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. Trump chafes at some of the retired Marine Corps general’s moves to restrict access to him since he took the job almost a month ago, said several people close to the president. They run counter to Trump’s love of spontaneity and brashness, prompting some Trump loyalists to derisively dub Kelly “the church lady” because they consider him strict and morally superior. “He’s having a very hard time,” one friend who spoke with Trump this week said of the president. “He doesn’t like the way the media’s handling him. He doesn’t like how Kelly’s handling him. He’s turning on people that are very close to him.”

And if Kelly was hoping to stop leaking from this White House of snakes and con men, he probably didn’t like this kinda hilarious sentence from the Post’s article: