Justice Dept. Confirms: Trump Lied When He Accused Obama of “Wiretapping” Trump Tower

Amazingly, there still seem to be some people at the Justice Department who won’t blindly follow along with Trump’s crazed attacks on President Obama: Justice Dept: No evidence of Trump Tower wiretapping.

The Justice Department confirmed in a court briefing filed late Friday that neither it nor the FBI has evidence that Trump Tower was the target of surveillance efforts by the Obama administration during the 2016 presidential election.

[…]

The motion confirms that neither the FBI nor the Justice Department’s National Security Division have records documenting wiretaps as alleged by President Trump in a series of tweets earlier this year.

In March, Trump wrote on Twitter that he had he discovered that former President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped during the runup to the November election, which he called “McCarthyism.”