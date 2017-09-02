As Soon as He Returned From Texas, Trump Retweeted a Scam Account’s Attack on Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump returned from his tour of Texas today, and the first thing he did was get on Twitter and retweet a blatant scam account, either a bot or an obsessed lunatic, with 150,000 followers and following 150,000 accounts, linked to a scam GoFundMe page that will probably be shut down by the time you read this. (When you see these kinds of numbers for “following” and “followed,” it means either a bot or someone who purchased his followers.)

Our so-called president and his knuckle-dragging followers obviously think this is the height of humor. pic.twitter.com/fjrzj99cHY — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 3, 2017

We live in a dimension where the president of the United States is amplifying sick garbage like this. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 3, 2017

It’s a scammer or a bot, with purchased followers and a scam GoFundMe page. pic.twitter.com/Rxl98PPmZu — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 3, 2017