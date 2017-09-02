 

As Soon as He Returned From Texas, Trump Retweeted a Scam Account’s Attack on Hillary Clinton

42
Politics
3

Donald Trump returned from his tour of Texas today, and the first thing he did was get on Twitter and retweet a blatant scam account, either a bot or an obsessed lunatic, with 150,000 followers and following 150,000 accounts, linked to a scam GoFundMe page that will probably be shut down by the time you read this. (When you see these kinds of numbers for “following” and “followed,” it means either a bot or someone who purchased his followers.)

