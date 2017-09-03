And Now, a Great New Song and Video From Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile: “Over Everything”
‘Over Everything’ is taken from Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile’s upcoming album ‘Lotta Sea Lice’ || Pre-order: lnk.to
Out on 13th October 2017 on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Matador Records
courtneybarnettandkurtvile.com
—-
Follow
Courtney: lnk.to
Kurt: lnk.to
—-
Directed and produced by Danny Cohen
Director of Photography: Sherwin Akbarzadeh (Melbourne) & Doug Durant (Philadelphia)
Camera Assistant: Hayden Somerville (Melbourne) & Mike Toland (Philadelphia)
Production Assistant: Marisa Gesualdi (Philadelphia)
Colour: Daniel Stonehouse
Storyboard Artist: Edward Cook
Math Wiz: Chris McKenzie
Special thanks to: Leah Churchill-Brown and Kat Latour at Exit Films, Kate Laurie, Alexandra Byer, Rennie Jaffe, Nick O’Byrne, Nigel at Gear Head, Sleepless Pictures, Buck NYC, Honey’s Sit ‘n Eat, Evan Prosofsky, Derry Sheehan and Dave Ellis at Tooth & Claw, Nellie Jackson
—-
Lyrics
When I’m all alone on my own by my lonesome
And there ain’t a single ‘nother soul around
I wanna dig into my guitar bend a blues riff that hangs
Over everything
When I’m by myself and it’s daytime cuz down-under
Or wherever it is I live when it’s evening
You know I speed-read the morning news and come up with my own little song also
…too
When I step outside to a beautiful morning
Where the trees are all waggin’, my hair-flag waving
The scenery ragin’, my life/love cascading, and the smog hangs
Over everything
When I’m outside in a real good mood
You could almost forget bout all the other things
Like a big old ominous cloud in my periphery
Don’t wanna talk about it
Simultaneous I shout it
When I was young I liked to hear music blarin’
And I wasnt carin to neuter my jams with earplugs
But these days I inhabitate a high-pitched ring over things
So these days I plug em up
When I’m strugglin with my songs I do the same thing too
And then I crunch em up in headphones, cause why wouldnt you?
You could say I hear you on several levels at high decibels
Over everything
When I’m all alone on my own by myself
And there and another single one around I wanna dig into my guitar, bend a blues riff that hangs…
Over everything