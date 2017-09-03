And Now, a Great New Song and Video From Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile: “Over Everything”

YouTube

'Over Everything' is taken from Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile's upcoming album 'Lotta Sea Lice'

Out on 13th October 2017 on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Matador Records

courtneybarnettandkurtvile.com

Courtney:

Kurt:

Directed and produced by Danny Cohen

Director of Photography: Sherwin Akbarzadeh (Melbourne) & Doug Durant (Philadelphia)

Camera Assistant: Hayden Somerville (Melbourne) & Mike Toland (Philadelphia)

Production Assistant: Marisa Gesualdi (Philadelphia)

Colour: Daniel Stonehouse

Storyboard Artist: Edward Cook

Math Wiz: Chris McKenzie

Special thanks to: Leah Churchill-Brown and Kat Latour at Exit Films, Kate Laurie, Alexandra Byer, Rennie Jaffe, Nick O’Byrne, Nigel at Gear Head, Sleepless Pictures, Buck NYC, Honey’s Sit ‘n Eat, Evan Prosofsky, Derry Sheehan and Dave Ellis at Tooth & Claw, Nellie Jackson

Lyrics

When I’m all alone on my own by my lonesome

And there ain’t a single ‘nother soul around

I wanna dig into my guitar bend a blues riff that hangs

Over everything

When I’m by myself and it’s daytime cuz down-under

Or wherever it is I live when it’s evening

You know I speed-read the morning news and come up with my own little song also

…too

When I step outside to a beautiful morning

Where the trees are all waggin’, my hair-flag waving

The scenery ragin’, my life/love cascading, and the smog hangs

Over everything

When I’m outside in a real good mood

You could almost forget bout all the other things

Like a big old ominous cloud in my periphery

Don’t wanna talk about it

Simultaneous I shout it

When I was young I liked to hear music blarin’

And I wasnt carin to neuter my jams with earplugs

But these days I inhabitate a high-pitched ring over things

So these days I plug em up

When I’m strugglin with my songs I do the same thing too

And then I crunch em up in headphones, cause why wouldnt you?

You could say I hear you on several levels at high decibels

Over everything

When I’m all alone on my own by myself

And there and another single one around I wanna dig into my guitar, bend a blues riff that hangs…

Over everything