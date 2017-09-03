 

And Now, a Great New Song and Video From Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile: “Over Everything”

Togetherness
251
Music • Views: 2,684
3

YouTube

‘Over Everything’ is taken from Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile’s upcoming album ‘Lotta Sea Lice’ || Pre-order: lnk.to

Out on 13th October 2017 on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Matador Records
courtneybarnettandkurtvile.com

—-

Follow
Courtney: lnk.to
Kurt: lnk.to

—-

Directed and produced by Danny Cohen

Director of Photography: Sherwin Akbarzadeh (Melbourne) & Doug Durant (Philadelphia)
Camera Assistant: Hayden Somerville (Melbourne) & Mike Toland (Philadelphia)
Production Assistant: Marisa Gesualdi (Philadelphia)
Colour: Daniel Stonehouse
Storyboard Artist: Edward Cook
Math Wiz: Chris McKenzie

Special thanks to: Leah Churchill-Brown and Kat Latour at Exit Films, Kate Laurie, Alexandra Byer, Rennie Jaffe, Nick O’Byrne, Nigel at Gear Head, Sleepless Pictures, Buck NYC, Honey’s Sit ‘n Eat, Evan Prosofsky, Derry Sheehan and Dave Ellis at Tooth & Claw, Nellie Jackson

—-

Lyrics
When I’m all alone on my own by my lonesome
And there ain’t a single ‘nother soul around
I wanna dig into my guitar bend a blues riff that hangs
Over everything

When I’m by myself and it’s daytime cuz down-under
Or wherever it is I live when it’s evening
You know I speed-read the morning news and come up with my own little song also
…too

When I step outside to a beautiful morning
Where the trees are all waggin’, my hair-flag waving
The scenery ragin’, my life/love cascading, and the smog hangs
Over everything

When I’m outside in a real good mood
You could almost forget bout all the other things
Like a big old ominous cloud in my periphery

Don’t wanna talk about it
Simultaneous I shout it

When I was young I liked to hear music blarin’
And I wasnt carin to neuter my jams with earplugs
But these days I inhabitate a high-pitched ring over things
So these days I plug em up

When I’m strugglin with my songs I do the same thing too
And then I crunch em up in headphones, cause why wouldnt you?
You could say I hear you on several levels at high decibels
Over everything

When I’m all alone on my own by myself
And there and another single one around I wanna dig into my guitar, bend a blues riff that hangs…
Over everything

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Settlement in Lawsuit on Behalf of Two Women Who Were Harassed Applying for Marriage LicenseMore: Americans United and Fairness West Virginia have... - Americans United for Separation of Church and State
Thanos
9 hours, 7 minutes ago
Views: 186 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jeff Bezos Wants to Give More Money to Charity. He Should Pay His Workers First. This is the story of our age, the disruption and change turned out to all be about screwing middle class workers when you get to end effect. Amazon contracts out their warehouse work to gig economy pirate capitalist groups. ...
Thanos
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 242 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Despite Horrible Summer Box Office, Moviegoing Isn’t Dead: Lessons Learned Our creative industries are the engines of our future economy so I tend to watch them a bit. The lack of an August marquee title in the spirit of last year’s Suicide Squad has slowed the annual box office ...
Thanos
1 day, 6 hours ago
Views: 235 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Foo Fighters - the Sky Is a Neighborhood The second track out now from the new album ‘Concrete and Gold’ coming 09.15.17Video directed by Dave Grohl. Explore your neighborhood. View constellations on your phone: sky.foofighters.com LISTENApple Music – smarturl.itSpotify – smarturl.itiTunes – smarturl.itAmazon – smarturl.itGoogle Play – ...
Thanos
1 day, 10 hours ago
Views: 204 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
San Francisco Sets All-Time Heat Record Downtown at 106 Degrees During State’s Hottest Recorded Summer almost 150 years of record keeping, it has never been as hot in San Francisco as it was on Friday. Amid a brutal heat wave that has broiled California for a week while intermittently knocking out power to thousands ...
Thanos
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 251 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Hide and Seek - Jacob Collier [Live at House] Jacob Collier performs Imogen Heap's infamous ballad "Hide and Seek" live at House Studios in Washington DC. See Jacob live on tour → bit.ly See more videos from House here → youtube.com Check out Jacob's debut album 'In My ...
Thanos
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 328 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
O’mei Closes After Community Boycotts Santa Cruz Restaurant Grigsby’s donations, publicly available information through the Federal Election Commission, were brought to light on Aug. 16 by community news site The San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center, at indybay.org. The issue of Grigsby’s donations comes in the ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 589 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Kc Trails Killing Suspect: ‘Kill All White People’ The 22-year-old man suspected of shooting five middle-aged white men since last year — including four on south Kansas City walking trails — threatened in 2014 to shoot up a school and “kill all white people,” according to court ...
Thanos
4 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 561 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
I Will NOT Give to the Red CrossHere everyone says give to the Red Cross or some UNITED NATIONS organization. Who sends the most help to those in need?
Mr. Daley
4 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 582 • Comments: 7 • Rating: -9
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Stormfront Has Been Kicked Offline. One of the most prominent white supremacist and Nazi destinations online, stormfront.org, went dark Friday, likely at the behest of its domain host, Network Solutions. This is just the latest in a wave of online hate-group account deletions and ...
Thanos
6 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 682 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs